Seraph of the End Season 3: Everything We Know So Far

Takaya Kagami and Daisuke Furuya wrote and published the dark fantasy manga series ‘Seraph of the End,’ also known as ‘Owari no Seraph’ in Japanese.

Yamato Yamamoto is an illustrator who works on the popular anime series Yamato Yamamoto. ‘Seraph of the End’ was initially released on September 3, 2012, in the United States. It was quickly picked up for adaptation into an anime television series, with Season 1 premiering on April 4, 2015. Anime enthusiasts fell in love with the show and got obsessed with it. The second season premiered later that year, and fans have been eagerly anticipating the third season’s arrival ever since! So, here’s everything we know so far regarding the third season.

Seraph Of The End, a successful Wit Studio animation based on Takaya Kagami’s ongoing manga, is set in a world where a man-made illness has killed off most adult humans, allowing vampires and demons to emerge and subjugate the surviving population. The plot follows Yuichiro Hyakuya, a Japanese youth who joins the Moon Demon Company, an elite vampire-slaying force, to avenge his family’s deaths in a slaughter a few years before.

The first season of Seraph Of The End, which premiered in spring 2015, focused on Yuichiro adjusting to life as a member of the Moon Demon Company and his discovery that his friend Mikaela had survived the vampire massacre but had been turned into a bloodsucker by powerful vampire Krul Tepes in the process. Kureto Hiragi, the power-hungry leader of the Japanese Imperial Demon Army, which controls the Moon Demon, was performing shady, secret experiments on Yuichiro’s friend and comrade Shiho’s sister Mirai, according to Seraph Of The End season 2.

Kureto killed numerous of his own and summoned the demon of destruction Abaddon in the anime’s second season, which ended on a cliffhanger. Fortunately, Yuichiro transforms into one of the titular seraphs, turning Abaddon, as well as a slew of vampires and humans, into salt pillars. He and his companions flee, but he vows to return and save Mirai. Seraph Of The End fans have been waiting for season 3 since the cliffhanger, but when will it air and what will it be about?

Seraph Of The End Season 3 Release Date

There is currently no indication of a Seraph Of The End season 3 release date or that a third season will be produced. According to a number of anime news websites, fans of Seraph Of The End should not have to wait long for the series to return.

The fact that the first two seasons of Seraph Of The End covered nearly all of Takaya Kagami’s manga volumes is part of the reason for the protracted wait. Seraph Of The End season 3 didn’t go into production because Wit Studio (Attack On Titan) couldn’t find any more manga to adapt. Since then, Kagami has added over 40 new chapters to the Seraph Of The End manga series, ensuring that Wit Studios has plenty of material for a third season.

Seraph Of The End Season 3 Plot

Because the third season of Seraph Of The End has yet to be formally confirmed, it’s unclear where the plot will go. If the third season follows in the footsteps of the past two, it will most likely follow the manga’s plot with a few tweaks here and there.

If Seraph Of The End season 3 is inspired by Takaya Kagami’s manga, fans can expect to see high-ranking vampires from all over the world converge on Japan to deal with the human revolt, including Russian vampire aristocratic Urd Geales. Later issues of the manga featured Kureto Hiragi and his goals for world dominance, so fans may expect to see him again in Seraph Of The End season 3. So, here is everything we know about Seraph of the end so far. Follow us for more updates.

