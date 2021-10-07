‘Sex And The City’ Reboot ‘And Just Like That’ Release Date Announce

In the late 1990s and early 2000s, the original series followed the lives of four New York women as they navigated work and relationships.

Carrie, Miranda (Cynthia Nixon), and Charlotte (Kristin Davis) will reconnect in the series, which is executive produced by Michael Patrick King, as they navigate the complex reality of life and friendship in their 50s.

And Just Like That Release Date

HBO has announced that Sex and the City will return in December. The spin-off, titled And Just Like That, will air in December on HBO Max in the United States.

Sarah Jessica Parker, who plays Carrie, promised the return of “some beloved friends” in a video that accompanied the announcement.

Although the UK release date has not been announced, HBO material is frequently available on Sky Atlantic and the streaming service Now in the UK.

Check out the tweet by HBO Max below:

And just like that… the next chapter begins. As announced by #HBOMaxEurope, a new Sex and the City story, And Just Like That… premieres this December on HBO Max. pic.twitter.com/qcpH0neR7H — HBO Max (@hbomax) October 5, 2021

In the clip, title actress Sarah Jessica Parker exclaims, “Hello from New York City, Fifth Avenue!” while the original show’s signature song plays in the background.

Parker and her co-stars Kristin Davis and Cynthia Nixon, whom Parker refers to as “beloved friends,” are featured in the video.

The popular character Samantha, played by Kim Cattrall, will not appear in the series.

Cattrall was not cast in the revival, which is named after one of the show’s original catchphrases, according to the US network.

Cattrall, on the other hand, has had a strained relationship with the show in recent years, especially with her former co-star Parker.

Darren Star’s first Sex and the City series was based on Candace Bushnell’s 1997 novel of the same name. It debuted on HBO in 1998 and lasted six seasons, ending in 2004.

It was a rating smash at the time, especially among young audiences.

In 2004, the highly anticipated finale garnered 10.6 million viewers in the United States. The last episode was seen by 4.1 million people in the UK on Channel 4.

Seven Emmys, three Screen Actors Guild Awards, and two Directors Guild of America Awards were among the many honors bestowed to the series.

Sex and the City, released in 2008, and Sex and the City 2, released in 2010, were both influenced by it. In 2013, The CW aired The Carrie Diaries, a prequel series starring Anna Sophia Robb.

To avoid sounding like a Carrie, I’m curious as to how the remake will do without Kim Cattrall. Superfans, on the other hand, will be treated to a reunion with the rest of the cast.

And just like that, we’re super excited.

