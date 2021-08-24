Sex Education Season 3: Release Date, Teaser, and Cast

Guess what do we have up our sleeves? A release date for Sex Education Season 3. Yes, you heard that right!

The show and the renewal of the show were confirmed quite some time back by the streaming platform Netflix.

What an ending to the fantastic Season 2 of the series, and most certainly a cliffhanger. We are certainly curious to know how things are going to turn out in the upcoming season. The show had so much to offer starting from tears to laughter.

We are totally craving for S3 of Sex Education and with the release date out, we can’t wait much!

Sex Education Season 3 Teaser

Yes, scream with joy because you are about to watch the teaser of Sex Education Season 3.

Definitely, the first look was worth it. Also, let’s not forget to shout out for some of the new characters we saw who are ready to step their foot in Moordale School.

The school will now see a new headmistress, new uniforms for students, and obviously, an ahti-tude! Looks like Moordale is evolving. It is not much you can figure out from the teaser about the upcoming season, but Mr. Groff definitely is loitering around.

Adam has come back and Meave continues to woo everyone who crosses her path.

Well, let’s keep the other concerning for another time, eh? After the release, we will have the answers!

Sex Education Season 3 Release Date

We’re all getting the bus because Sex Education S3 is streaming 17 September! pic.twitter.com/NPwsmkJXFl — Netflix UK & Ireland (@NetflixUK) June 24, 2021

The third season starts streaming on Netflix, September 17.

Here’s something more we have from Netflix, again, a glimpse as it calls it.

The wait is almost over! Sex Education Season 3 premieres September 17 — FIRST LOOK: pic.twitter.com/kNj7a3MiV0 — Netflix (@netflix) June 24, 2021

Season 1 and Season 2 came back in 2019 and 2020 respectively. The third season is coming later than it was planned to keep us all in wait.

Season three will have eight episodes overall.

Speaking of Cast!

The faces that we could find from the teaser itself has the following names:

Connor Swindells as Adam Ncuti Gatwa as Eric Kedar Williams-Stirling as Jackson Tanya Reynolds as Lily Aimee Lou Wood as Aimee Patricia Allison as Ola Asa Butterfield as Otis Emma Mackey as Maeve Williams Gillian Anderson as Jean Alistair Petrie as Headmaster Groff Simone Ashley as Olivia Mimi Keene as Ruby Chaneil Kular as Anwar Chris Jenks as Steve Mikael Persbrandt as Ola’s dad Jakob Hannah Waddingham as Jackson’s mums Sofia Samantha Spiro as Adam’s mum Maureen Rakhee Thakrar as Miss Sands James Purefoy as Otis’s dad Remi Sharon Duncan-Brewster as Roz

New faces that we are expecting: Chinenye Ezeudu as Viv, Sami Outalbali as Rahim, and George Robinson as Isaac.

