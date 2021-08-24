Saturday, August 28, 2021
Sex Education Season 3: Release Date, Teaser, and Cast

By Arpita
Guess what do we have up our sleeves? A release date for Sex Education Season 3. Yes, you heard that right!

The show and the renewal of the show were confirmed quite some time back by the streaming platform Netflix.

What an ending to the fantastic Season 2 of the series, and most certainly a cliffhanger. We are certainly curious to know how things are going to turn out in the upcoming season. The show had so much to offer starting from tears to laughter.

We are totally craving for S3 of Sex Education and with the release date out, we can’t wait much!

Sex Education Season 3 Teaser

Yes, scream with joy because you are about to watch the teaser of Sex Education Season 3.

Definitely, the first look was worth it. Also, let’s not forget to shout out for some of the new characters we saw who are ready to step their foot in Moordale School.

The school will now see a new headmistress, new uniforms for students, and obviously, an ahti-tude! Looks like Moordale is evolving. It is not much you can figure out from the teaser about the upcoming season, but Mr. Groff definitely is loitering around.

Adam has come back and Meave continues to woo everyone who crosses her path.

Well, let’s keep the other concerning for another time, eh? After the release, we will have the answers!

Sex Education Season 3 Release Date

Well, coming from Netflix itself, let's do this the old way.

T

The third season starts streaming on Netflix, September 17.

Here’s something more we have from Netflix, again, a glimpse as it calls it.

Season 1 and Season 2 came back in 2019 and 2020 respectively. The third season is coming later than it was planned to keep us all in wait.

Season three will have eight episodes overall.

Speaking of Cast!

The faces that we could find from the teaser itself has the following names:

  1. Connor Swindells as Adam
  2. Ncuti Gatwa as Eric
  3. Kedar Williams-Stirling as Jackson
  4. Tanya Reynolds as Lily
  5. Aimee Lou Wood as Aimee
  6. Patricia Allison as Ola
  7. Asa Butterfield as Otis
  8. Emma Mackey as Maeve Williams
  9. Gillian Anderson as Jean
  10. Alistair Petrie as Headmaster Groff
  11. Simone Ashley as Olivia
  12. Mimi Keene as Ruby
  13. Chaneil Kular as Anwar
  14. Chris Jenks as Steve
  15. Mikael Persbrandt as Ola’s dad Jakob
  16. Hannah Waddingham as Jackson’s mums Sofia
  17. Samantha Spiro as  Adam’s mum Maureen
  18. Rakhee Thakrar as Miss Sands
  19. James Purefoy as Otis’s dad Remi
  20. Sharon Duncan-Brewster as Roz

New faces that we are expecting: Chinenye Ezeudu as Viv, Sami Outalbali as Rahim, and George Robinson as Isaac.

Arpita
