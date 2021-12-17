Saturday, December 18, 2021
HomeEntertainmentShaman King: New Episodes Are Coming To Netflix
Entertainment

Shaman King: New Episodes Are Coming To Netflix

By sonu
0

It was only at the beginning of December that Netflix increased the number of episodes of the exclusive anime ” Shaman King ” to 25 episodes. Now, to the delight of many fans, the streaming service has announced that supplies are already within reach. The adventures of Yo, Amidamaru, and Co. should continue on January 13th.

How many episodes will make the leap into the provider’s program this time is not yet known. A total of 36 episodes had been broadcast in Japan by mid-December.

That’s What It’s About

In the world of “Shaman King” there exist walking souls of the deceased, forest spirits, and even ancient gods. Some chosen people, shamans, can get in touch with them and use their spiritual powers. Yo Asakura also comes from a powerful shaman family and together with his guardian spirit Amidamaru he has to fight for the fate of the world in the tournament of shamans.

Season 1 saw the tournament’s first major battle against the X-Laws. Hao Asakura, Yo’s twin brother, turns out to be a stronger adversary than initially assumed. Do Yo, Ren, Ryu, and Co. even have a chance against Hao? But the friends will certainly not put the fate of the world in Hao’s hands without a fight.

If you’ve already seen the new episodes on Netflix and are thirsty for more, then check out the other Netflix anime news. Also, Crunchyroll and Wakanim are constantly expanding their program with exciting new anime series.

See also  When does Episode 8 of ‘The Faraway Paladin’ Famous Novel Series come out?
Previous articleDynasty Season 5: Everything You Need To Know About The Revival
Next articleSuspicion: Release Date? Cast? PLOT
sonu
sonu is a content writer who had worked on various niches. And served many clients. He is a management student also interested in research and marketing. His hobby is writing, reading and sketching. He is also a good orator.
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Most Popular

Load more

Cuopm News 2021