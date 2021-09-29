Shark Tank India: Online Registration, Investors and Premiere Date

Registration for Shark tank India has begun. Here is your chance to take part.

Shark Tank India, what is that?

‘Shark Tank’, is an American Business Reality show, and it has won multiple Emmy® Awards. This show is an adaptation of ‘Dragon’s den’ debuted in 2009 on ABC (American Broadcasting Company). In this show, participants showcase their business skills, talents and share ideas with the people (judges) who would then decide whether they’ll invest in their business idea.

The primary aim of the show is to select the participant who can show their best skills in pitching their ideas, how to grow their business, and convince the investors to invest in their business. Now talking about the selected candidates, the best five candidates will get funding from the Shark Tank team. This will help them get a boost in starting a fresh business.

Who Should Register?

Shark Tank is one of the most popular business reality shows. Now it is bringing a great opportunity for the young minds of India. The first season was held in the USA and has completed its 12 seasons till now. Some other countries also hosted the show, such as Colombia, Vietnam, Nepal, Australia, Mexico,.

The new season is going to air in India. After this launch, many Indian fans are very excited to take part in the show.

So those who were waiting for such an opportunity to showcase their business talent or need a carrier boast in business. This is your chance to take part in the show and come out on top as a successful entrepreneur.

Whoever wants to take part in this business reality show must do online registration on the SonyLIV app.

The Registration Process for Shark Tank India

Follow the steps mentioned below to register yourself

1. First, download the SonyLIV app from Google Play Store on your phone.

2. Click on the SonyLIV app and install it.

3. After installing open the SonyLIV app, log in to yourself through your mobile number.

4. In the search bar type Shark Tank India.

5. On the next page, you’ll see a registration link. Click on it.

6. Then fill the registration form with the correct details.

7. After filling out the registration form, kindly submit it.

8. After submitting it, they will verify your form and will inform you later.

Click on this link to register- https://sharktank.sonyliv.com/

They have already started the registration process on 21st June, and it will end on 21st July 2021. Hopefully, everyone has done the registration because after the end date no application will be accepted.

But those who missed the chance to register don’t need to be sad. Because Shark tank India’s doors are re-opening exclusively for Flipkart Sellers! From 10th to 11th September. Then go and register yourself. Below is the video from Flipkart:

Shark Tank India Judges

The show will be judged by the ‘Sharks’, known as the investors. The participants will have to present their business ideas to the ‘panel’ which is selected under Shark tank. And if you really want to get selected, then your ideas need to be unique so that the sharks get motivated to put their resources into the idea. The judges will try to discover flaws in your business plan as they are going to spend their own money. So, try to give your best.

As of now, there are no updates regarding the judges for Shark Tank India. But, in the coming time, the Organizers will surely give some updates regarding the judges.

Shark Tank India Release date

A few months back, a video was released by SonyLIV on its social media in June, which confirmed the launch of Shark Tank in India. However, there is no official information regarding the release date of Shark Tank India at present.

Here is the Twitter post from SonyTV:

World ka no.1 business reality show Shark Tank aa raha hai India mein!

Jahan Sharks, yaani India ke experienced businessmen, aapke business aur business idea ko parkhenge, taraashenge aur bada banayenge.. pic.twitter.com/i9DukFw0L1 — sonytv (@SonyTV) June 22, 2021

We will keep you updated if we find any official announcements from Sony.

FAQs (Frequently asked questions)

Is there an opportunity for the Shark tank India participants to get investors for their business plan if they win?

Yes, the selected top entrepreneurs will surely get investors for their business.

2. Can I register with Shark Tank India through their website?

Yes, just visit the official portal of sharktank.sonyliv.com.

3. Can I take part in Shark Tank India having no business set up?

Yes, you can absolutely take part as long as if you have a business idea, startup, or looking to expand your business more.

