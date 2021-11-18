Shark Tank Season 13 Episode 7: Release on November 19 & Facts to Know Before Watching!

Shark tank is one of the very famous TV reality shows of ABC TV. The show is produced by Mark Burnett, Clay Newbill, and Phil Gurin. The show is directed by Craig Spirko, Ken Fuchs, and Alan Carter. The show is an American TV show based on another Japanese show, ‘Dragon’s Den’. The show went terrific; the public regularly demands a new season after every season, like that it already running on its thirteenth season. The first season was out in 2009.

Recently the Episode sixth of the show was launched on 13th November, 2021. Robert Herjavec, Kevin O’Leary, Mark Cuban, and Lori Greiner were the Sharks for the previous Episode (Episode 6). And there was a guest shark Nirav Tolia. The show was running around the Two moms Melissa and Emily, fom Texas, and their company’s name was ‘Fish Fixe.’ They run a seafood business, and in the last some moments, they got lucky by getting the massive deal of $200 thousand at a 25% stake in the company.

The following company was ‘Hello Prenup’, run by Julia Rodgers with Sarabeth Jaffe. This startup was a digital platform that allowed the couple to comfort their homes. They also got the deal of $150 thousand at a 30% stake in the company of Nirav and Kevin combined.

The next and the last entrepreneurs were Sabeena Ladha from Texas itself. They also got a lot of combined $300 thousand at a 33.33% stake.

Next Episode Information

Season 13th Episode 7th is going to be released on 19th November 2021. The next Episode will again come with new entrepreneurs with different unique ideas. They’ll try to impress the investors for their business. And get the best offer out at 8 p.m ET on ABC TV. Stay tuned until Friday.

You can also watch the episodes on Amazon Prime, Youtube TV, and Hulu.