Shark Tank Season 13- Everything We know So Far

This is the era of Youngsters and their innovative ideas. Earlier, startups were taken to be a matter of huge risk and huge money. I am not saying that in this age, the idea of having a startup lacks risk in any scenario. But, as already said, we now have young minds on the ground ready to take all the risk to help flourish their startup.

And then, comes Shark Tank to provide all the funding and mentorship they need. Shark tank is an American-based reality show, that provides investors to potential startups. Recently, the show has been upgraded to the 13th season. Read more about this later in this article.

Shark Tank: A Modern Reality Show

Shark tank is an America-based reality TV series that began on August 9, 2009. The show focuses on potential startups, that come and pitch their ideas to the investors. The five major and permanent investors are termed as “sharks” in the show, plus we have some guest investors as well.

Shark Tank Season 13 Release Date

On May 13, 2021, this great reality show was renewed for a 13th season and has been released on 8th October 2021. The theme of the show is consistent in this season as well. The contestants pitch their business ideas to the sharks and then, the sharks decide whether they want to fund their idea or not.

The show seems inspired by the Japan-originated series, Money Tigers which premiered in 2001.

The show has a Twitter page of its own where all the relevant updates are circulated.

The cast of the Show

As already said, the show includes new entrepreneurs in all its episodes, hence that is always an area of surprise. But, the five major investors or sharks are the same. The show has been created by Mark Burnett.

The cast includes Kevin O’Leary, Barbara Corcoran, Daymond John, Robert Herjavec, Mark Cuban etcetera.

Where to watch?

All the previous seasons were premiered on ABC streaming service and gained a huge viewership. And the 13th season has also been released there.

Achievements and Awards

The theme of the show is pretty much new on its own. It is not like the other dancing and singing reality shows. The show is more realistic and is capable of bringing big changes to people’s life.

All these and several other qualities of the show made it shine in many award shows and gave them many prestigious awards. The show won the Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding structured Reality program for consecutive 4 years. Before this, it also won for Outstanding Reality Program.

The show also has an IMDb rating of 7.6 that is based on the votes of more than 9k viewers.

Plus, the show has been able to fund several good startups in the past 4 years of his existence. Simply fit Board, Bombas Socks, The Ring doorbell are a few of those successful ones.

The core idea of the show has been acting as a medium to connect good startup ideas with their investors. Moreover, the idea is also to spread the spirit of learning and making among the youth. And the show has been doing that successfully for the last 4 years.