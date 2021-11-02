Simpsons Season 33: Casino Is Paying You In Front Of The Film?

For this year’s Disney + Day, on November 12, 2021, a new short film from Springfield will be released on the mouse streaming service. “The Simpsons in Plusaversary” is the name of the work in which the yellow family hosts a Disney + Day party to which everyone is invited – except for Homer.

According to Disney +, several Disney characters will drop by for the big party, and the music should be worthy of a Disney princess.

See the announcement tweet here, which at least once promises the participation of Homer’s soul mate Goofy. Which of the two would be better to laze around?

So @TheSimpsons threw us a party and things got… Goofy. Celebrate #DisneyPlusDay with the all-new short, The Simpsons in Plusaversary, streaming November 12. pic.twitter.com/JC5blp0cSM — Disney+ (@disneyplus) November 2, 2021

In addition to “The Simpsons in Plusaversary,” all Disney + subscribers can look forward to exciting new releases in the coming weeks and months. Another series from the Marvel Universe will start on November 24, 2021, with ” Hawkeye,” while ” The Book of Boba Fett ” will be the next “Star Wars” live-action series after ” The Mandalorian ” on December 29, 2021 releases.

The Simpsons Season 33 Can Make You Earn Thousands Of Dollars

“The Simpsons” are an absolute cult. In some of the more than 700 episodes broadcast so far, events were predicted that would later also materialize:

Trump’s presidency

Lack of fuel in Great Britain

The victory of the German national team in 2014

It’s a bit scary. Now a company wants to use the supposed clairvoyant abilities of the popular cartoon series.

The PlatinCasino site is looking for a “Simpsons series analyst” who will watch all the episodes of “The Simpsons” that have appeared so far and take a close look. The online gaming site wants the chosen analyst to predict what global events could await us in 2022.

Who Can Apply?

In addition to salary and snacks, the WiFi bill and the cost of a Disney+ are covered. The only access to a laptop or television and love of “The Simpsons” are required. Anyone who has reached the age of 18 and speaks English can apply. The application deadline is October 31.