SNL Season 47 Hosts List: Kim and Sudeikis to Debut

The host list is up, so gather by, cinematic club. The first four weeks of musical guests and hosts for Season 47 of Saturday Night Live have been announced, and there are a lot of first-timers.

Owen Wilson and musical guest Kacey Musgraves will kick off the season on October 2nd. Kim Kardashian West will try her hand at live sketch comedy for the first time on October 9 with musical guest Halsey. On October 16, Rami Malek will host, with musical guest Young Thug, and on October 23, Jason Sudeikis will host, with Brandi Carlile performing. It’ll all be for naught if Sudeikis doesn’t bring back his “What Up With That?” dancing skills, perhaps in character as Ted Lasso.

Saturday Night Live has won an Emmy for Variety Sketch Series for the seventh time in a row. Kenan Thompson, Aidy Bryant, Kate McKinnon, Cecily Strong, and Bowen Yang were nominated for Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series and Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series, respectively.

The List of Hosts for SNL Season 47

The first list of hosts and musical guests for NBC’s Saturday Night Live’s 47th season has been released.

“OMFG no turning back now!!!! LOL,” Kim said on her Instagram Story on Wednesday. She wrote, “I’m hosting SNL!!!!!!”

Both Kardashian and Sudeikis are making their late-night hosting debuts, but the Ted Lasso star is no stranger to the fast-paced environment of Saturday Night Live. Two years ago, he was declared a featured player, he was recruited as a writer in 2003. The Golden Globe winner had been elevated to the main cast by the time season 32 rolled around in 2006.

Sudeikis announced his departure from the show in July 2013, but he frequently appeared as a guest star, most notably as Vice President Joe Biden. Lorne Michaels, the host of Saturday Night Live, indicated that fans could see more of the Drinking Buddies actor a few days before the news of his hosting position went viral.

