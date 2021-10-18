Snowfall Season 5: Everything We Know So Far

Here is very good news for all the fans of the American thriller series ‘Snowfall’. The series has got an amazing rating of 8.2 out of 10 on IMDb. It shows how much the fans are admiring this crime drama series. Its success has been evident from the fact that the makers renewed the series for a season 5, even before season 4 concluded.

There are a few plots to explore after the climax of season 4 and the next season shall go behind all of them. In this article, we will be discussing everything we know about season 5 of Snowfall.

We’re about to deliver exactly what you’ve come for and to do so, you’ll need to stay around for a little longer to wrap your evaluation of the forthcoming season.

Are you prepared to find out everything? Let’s head forward.

Snowfall: An Exceptional Crime Drama Series

Snowfall is an American crime thriller series created by John Singleton, Eric Amadio, and Dave Andron. The first episode of the series was released on 5th July 2017 and season 4 concluded on February 2021.

Franklin may have dealt with some of his problems, but can he handle what’s next? Thanks for tuning into the season finale of #SnowfallFX. We still have some unfinished business to take care of next season. pic.twitter.com/IsQjCTpmyZ — Snowfall (@SnowfallFX) April 22, 2021

The series is set in the 1980s in Los Angeles. The story revolves around the life of a teenage boy Franklin Saint, who makes money by selling drugs to rich white kids. As the series progresses, Franklin gets in the company of some big drug dealers, which puts him in the prime spot of selling their newest product, crack cocaine.

During his journey, Franklin gets into various criminal brawls and family issues. Along with the life of a drug dealer, we have seen him being protective and caring towards the people he loves and that’s what impressed caught the audience’s attention. Till now, we have got 4 seasons of the show and the fifth season will be soon on-air.

Snowfall: Season 5

Now, the big question is whether there will be a season 5 or not, the answer is simply “Yes”, the makers have already renewed the show for season 5 in March 2021. And the announcement was made on Twitter as well.

The expected plot of season 5

The climax of season 4 left us with some unanswered questions and those will certainly be answered in season 5.

In the climax of season 4, we see Franklin confront his childhood crush, Melody Wright, who was last seen shooting at him when she got to know that Franklin has killed her father. Indeed, Franklin has shot her father, as he, being a police officer, was willing to expose Franklin.

Melody says she will not do anything to Franklin if he admits his crime. Franklin says nothing and passes by. Now, Franklin could’ve admitted or why not just kill her? Season 5 shall progress from here only and carry the story further.

The cast of Snowfall Season 5

The lead actors will be returning for their role in season 5. Along with Damson Idris, Carter Hudson, Amin Joseph, Angela Lewis, and many others, we may expect some new actors for a better story progression.

Angela Lewis aka Aunt Louie

Carter Hudson aka Teddy McDonald

Isaiah John aka Leon Simmons

Michael Hyatt aka Cissy Saint

Sergio Peris-Mencheta aka Gustavo “El Oso” Zapata

Amin Joseph aka Jerome Saint

Snowfall Season 5 Release date

If season 5 follows the continuity of the previous season except season 4, delayed due to pandemic, then it should be released by July 2022.

The last three seasons began in July and ended in September. Since the fourth season, the timetable appears to have shifted, but we all understand who is responsible for it.

After Snowfall Fourth season finished on the 22nd of April, 2021, Leonard Chang, the series’s executive producer, posted on Twitter.

This is all we know, by far, about the upcoming season 5 of Snowfall. The fans will be able to stream it on Hulu as soon as it is released, just like the previous seasons. The fans are much excited for season 5 and it will surely set new records.