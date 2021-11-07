Sunday, November 7, 2021
Snowpiercer Season 3: Cast, Plot, And Premiere Details

Snowpiercer Season 3
Snowpiercer Season 3 is one of the most anticipated shows in 2021, and the fans are pretty excited about its arrival. But it might be not very pleasant for you to know that the third season won’t premiere in 2021 but 2022. Here’s everything we know about the plot, cast, and release date for the same. 

Snowpiercer Season 3 Release

Before we talk in detail about the new episodes, do we know when Snowpiercer 3 season comes out? After months of waiting, we finally know the release date. In fact, in the USA, on the TNT channel, the new season will arrive on January 24, 2022, about a year after the previous one.

Snowpiercer Season 3: What Is The Plot

The announcement of the renewal dates back to a few days before the debut of the second season. It goes to consolidate the status of Snowpiercer as the only original TNT series still in the running. Animal Kingdom and Claws are on the verge of finally saying goodbye to their audience.

In the second chapter, a new power struggle has emerged that causes a rift between passengers loyal to Layton and Mr. Wilford. As the latter collide, Melanie leads the charge towards a discovery that could change the fate of humanity.

Once back on the mini-train, Alex and Layton start the hard drives and make a miraculous discovery: areas in the world are noticeably warming up. And right from here will continue the storyline of the Snowpiercer Season 3. Until then, surely fans of the series will ask themselves: is Melanie dead? What will happen to Ruth on the Snowpiercer? Will the protagonists be able to reunite with the locomotive before their autonomy runs out?

Snowpiercer Season 3: Who’s In The Cast?

 We currently don’t have much certainty about the Snowpiercer Season 3 cast. We can, therefore, only bring back the actors and characters we are seeing in the second season. Despite Melanie’s alleged fate, actress Jennifer Connelly has been confirmed for next season, along with her:

  • Daveed Diggs as Andre Layton
  • Sean Bean as Joseph Wilford
  • Rowan Blanchard as Alexandra Cavill
  • Alison Wright as Ruth Wardell
  • Mickey Sumner as Bess Till
  • Iddo Goldberg as Bennett Knox
  • Katie McGuinness as Josie Wellstead
  • Lena Hall as Miss Audrey
  • Annalize Basso as LJ Folger
