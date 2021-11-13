Solo Levelling Season 2 Chapter 174, When & What to Expect On Screen?

Solo Levelling Season 2 Chapter 174 will entail a final battle between Jinwoon and the leader of the Demonic Beast. It will also determine Jinwoo’s fate as he will release all the powers for defeating the leader. Let’s read in detail about Solo Levelling Season 2 Chapter 174 release date, what to expect, and much more.

Solo Levelling Season 2 Chapter 173: Recap

Solo Levelling Season 2 Chapter 173 starts with Jinwoo and Demonic Beasts’ leader coming face to face. The leader of the Demonic Beasts begins wondering about betrayal and sorcery after his inability to contact the Iron Body’s Monarch. Furthermore, he asks Jinwoo about the same thing. Then, he mentions killing Jinwoo for sure and start attacking. In the end, Jinwoo took the battle to his castle at a place on the world opposite side from the leader’s army.

When to Expect On Screen?

Solo Levelling Season 2 Chapter 174 will get released on November 18, 2021, at 9 am PT. Thus, there are five days left before the arrival of chapter 174 of the manga. Furthermore, the English translations could be available one day later like usually. The chapter will be available at different times for different people depending upon the localities.

What to Expect On Screen?

Solo Levelling Season 2 Chapter 174 does not have any spoilers or raw scan as of yet. However, the battle between the hunters and demonic beasts will entail in the upcoming chapter. It could also be a final showdown between Jinwoo and the leader of the Demonic Beast. Will Jinwoo lose his life while battling the leader or somehow survive? The revelation for the same will take place in the next chapter. One of the previous chapters mentioned as to how Jinwoo’s will lose his life for defeating the leader. More information as to the storyline will be available after the release of the raw scans.

How to Read in Online?

Solo Levelling Season 2 Chapter 174 will be officially available on the website of Kakaopage. It is also available in the Tappytoon. However, it will take some time before Tappytoon releases the chapter. Moreover, Kakaopage only contains the raw scans. Various unofficial translation sites contain the manga and are available to read freely.