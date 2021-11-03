Thursday, November 4, 2021
HomeEntertainmentSouth Korea drama industry is up with a new romantic series :...
EntertainmentNews

South Korea drama industry is up with a new romantic series : “School 2021”

By Admin
0
school 2021
image source =allkpop.com

The South Korean drama “School 2021” is a romantic fiction show directed by Han Sang – Woo and written by Lee – Hyun, a famous novelist. It will be one of the most attractive television series coming up very soon. The series casts Kim YO – HAN, Choo young -Woo, Cho Yi – Hyun and Hwang Bo – reum – bye. Cho Yi Hyun will be playing the female lead actress opposite Wei’s Kim Yo Han in “School 2021.” The show will come up with its first episode on 17th November 2021 on Wednesday and Thursday over KBS2. The is show is will be telecasted originally in the Korean language.

school 2021
image source = zapzee.net

“School 2021” carry a storyline of romance. It showcases the life and growth of young children studying at vocational high school. The show gives a message as to how the situation plays an essential role in developing humans, maturity is not only the factor of age, but it is also about the situation we face as individuals. The show focuses on how the young mind develops in their journey of life, and it also highlights the romance we all fall into a trap with during our young age. Tough time built our attitude stronger and our thinking rational, as in the case of Gong – ki – Joon in the show.

Gong ki Joon was a great athlete player who was also awarded a bronze medal in National Athletics Competition for her remarkable performance. His destiny did not support him much, and soon he had a severe ankle injury problem. His family condition fell as his father’s business got shut. That was a challenging phase for Gong Ki Joon and his family. Later he quit his career as an athlete and decided to join the high school for further studies. His situation in life made forced him to attain maturity before a defined age and holds the capacity to tackle every kind of situation with smartness, except one, and that is related to his love life where he loses all his knowledge and finds himself blank.

See also  Unfolding the exciting series “Love life ” Season 2

Na Geum–Young is another protagonist in the show who is also part of vocational high school; she is a second-grade student who aims to be a Youtuber in life; she took cooking as her subject in high school and desire you start her cooking channel over YouTube. Her father holds a karaoke room in the outskirts of the town to run his family.
Stay tuned to “School 2021” to get more updates!

Previous articleWant some spoiler on what’s going to happen in DOCTOR WHO SEASON 13 EPISODE 2, here it is
Next articleManga series is up again with its interesting 1000th episode of One pieces : explore its detail information
Admin
Hi, I am Seo expert, an MCU geek, a Star Wars fan, With more than 5 years of experience in the field of entertainment journalism and 28 years of experience in being a movie and TV show geek, I contribute to cuopm.com as its Cheif-Editor. My work here is to provide you with the craftily selected pieces of news from the Entertainment industry so that Pamdemocrat can be your ideal spot for all the latest Hollywood buzz and gossips. Ping me on my email ID below and let's discuss the latest theories and your favorite moments from my favorite TV shows and movies.
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Most Popular

Load more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

A Daily Dose of Coupm will keep you updated with the World around you. At Coupm you will get all the Latest Updates and News from Around the World.

Cuopm News 2021