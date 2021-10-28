Spider-Man: Is Timothee Chalamet Replacing Tom Holland! Pics Emerge Rumors

A fascinating new pic is currently in circulation, which shows the actor Timothee Chalamet in a Spider-Man suit. This is not a private snapshot in which Timothee threw himself into a Spider-Man costume on the occasion of Halloween. No, the photo looks like a real promotional photo for a movie. But what is going on there? Sony, who owns the Spider-Man films’ rights, has already stated in the past that they never wanted Tom Holland to star. Will Tom Holland be swapped and replaced by Timothee Chalamet?

“Spider-Man”: Tom Holland Will Stay With Us!

We can give the all-clear: Timothee Chalamet is not the new Spider-Man. The pictures that have been inserted above are fan art by the Parisian artist Samuel Cheve.

With his Photoshop skills, he edited the original image with Timothee Chalamet and Zendaya and showed his followers step-by-step processing. In just a few steps, he let Timothee slip into the “Spider-Man” outfit. So we will see Zendaya, who Tom Holland loves for his “Spider-Man” passion, and Tom himself, together in the future “Spider-Man” films.

Spider-Man: No Way Home Will Introduce The Spiderverse And Venom

Apart from the rumors about Holland’s exit, one of the biggest questions revolving around ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ is the involvement of Tom Hardy’s Venom. If you have seen Venom: Let There Be Carnage, you might be aware of the post-credit scene.

In the post-credit scene, we saw Venom and Eddie teleported to a new universe that we think is the MCU. In the very next frame, we saw J Jonah Jameson reading the news about Spider-Man’s identity, who is our beloved Peter Parker.

Venom concludes the movie with his statement, “I hate this guy.” Now, No Way Home producer Amy Pascal has spilled beans on the rumored involvement of Tom Hardy in the project. She said,

“You know I’ll never tell you that. But it was a lot of fun to do, and we love Tom Hardy…”

The producer hinted about a possible involvement but denied spilling any beans on the same.