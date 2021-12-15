‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ Ending Explained! What Happened In The End?

” Spider-Man: No Way Home ” started in cinemas on December 15th and immediately turns the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) upside down! Peter Parker (Tom Holland) and Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) mess around with the stability of space-time and unload the full force of the multiverse.

So much was already evident from the trailers. If you have not yet seen the film, you should stop reading at this point, after all, you cannot explain the end of a film without spoilers.

Spider-Man No Way Home: The Most Important Events In A Nutshell!

Some crazy things happen in Spider-Man: No Way Home. We briefly list the most important events so that you know in the following text what we are referring to.

Peter Parker’s secret identity is known, so he turns to Doctor Strange.

The magic of Strange fails and numerous visitors from other universes appear.

Instead of sending the villains back into their universes, Peter wants to help them. However, the villains escape and Green Goblin kills Aunt May.

Peter is devastated but receives unexpected help from two well-meaning visitors from other universes.

Together they can heal and help all the bad guys before they are all sent back to their universe.

When Doctor Strange tries to send the villains back, cracks appear in the universe and more visitors threaten to invade our universe as well.

Peter realizes that there is only one way to close the rifts: Everyone must forget who he is.

All are back in their universes. In the end, Peter Parker is alone. Nobody knows him anymore, neither Doctor Strange nor MJ or Ned.

Spider-Man: Why Does The Whole World Have To Forget Who Peter Parker Is?

The magic that Doctor Strange initially wants to use at Peter’s request is to make the world forget that Peter Parker is Spider-Man. Instead, the spell attracted visitors from other universes who know that Peter Parker is Spider-Man.

So to prevent further intrusion from the Multiverse, everyone must forget who Peter Parker is.

Spider-Man: How Does The Story End For Peter, MJ, and Ned?

MJ and Ned don’t know who Peter Parker is anymore. When Peter visits MJ at work in a café, he actually wants to tell her more. But he sees that his two best friends are leading a good life and looking forward to a future at a university.

At the beginning of the film, they were rejected at MIT (Massachusetts Institute of Technology) because they were related to Peter Parker and Spider-Man, which led to media controversy. So that his friends were no longer criticized, he wanted to restore his secret identity.

By forgetting about Peter Parker, their chances of studying at a university of their choice increase. So in the end Peter has what he wanted. He’s no longer part of MJ and Ned’s life, but that can certainly change.