‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ Green Goblin Is In The Movie!

The “Spider-Man” films with Tom Holland are part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe but are not made by Disney but by Sony. Viewers only recognize this because Sony productions are much more susceptible to leakage and marketing fans often go mad.

While Disney often manages to please fans with trailers that show little or even lead astray, Sony seems to be much less confident and wants to offer too much. The trailer for “Spider-Man: Homecoming” in 2017 already seemed to reveal half the film and thus rather throttled the anticipation.

The first trailer for “Spider-Man: No Way Home” makes things better but did not satisfy many fans active on Reddit either. The reason: In the past few months, so much information about the film’s plot has been made public that it could have been put into the trailer right away.

This is, of course, not a universally valid opinion. Many viewers of “Spider-Man: No Way Home” will only know the trailers and will be able to avoid leaks and spoilers to go to the cinema as openly as possible. But it is remarkable how many details are known about “No Way Home.”

The Open Secret Is Out

The multiverse will play an essential role in “Spider-Man: No Way Home,” and it is known. Already in the trailer, we learn that Alfred Molina is returning as Doctor Octopus, a role Molina last played in “Spider-Man 2”.

The green goblin is already hinted at, and other Spidey villains are not yet clearly recognizable. This information was already known on the Internet months beforehand, but it was not clear how much of the plot should remain a secret until the cinema release.

Since Alfred Molina confirmed his role in “No Way Home” in an interview, although he was not allowed to, this irreversible disclosure could have led Sony to place Molina prominently in the trailer.

At least that’s what many fans think, who now hope that the latest leaks will force Sony to confirm the spoilers, which can hardly be denied, in the next trailer. Why the fans are so keen on the information they already know to be revealed by Sony itself remains a secret.

Still, the theories that later became open secrets have been confirmed by a leak: Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire return as Spider-Men in “No Way Home”! In addition, Charlie Cox’s Daredevil from the Netflix series of the same name will have an appearance. You can find the evidence in the two photos that are circulating on Twitter.

Leaked photos from Spider-Man No way home?? 2nd one has to be real!#SpiderManNowWayHome #MarvelStudios pic.twitter.com/rTeBbuGEH8 — Marvel Films/Series Leaks and News. (@KevinJohnPhagoo) November 9, 2021

On December 16, the secrecy is officially over, then “Spider-Man: No Way Home” will appear in cinemas. Until then, you can still watch “Eternals” and look forward to “Hawkeye,” the new Marvel series on Disney +.