‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ J. Jonah Jameson’s Daily Bugle Is Not On TiKTok!

“Spider-Man: No Way Home” will hit cinemas in December 2021, bringing back JK Simmons as the infamous head of the fictional newspaper The Daily Bugle. The Oscar winner had already embodied this role in the “Spider-Man” films with Tobey Maguire and was returned for the first time in over a decade in ” Spider-Man: Far From Home “.

Since the “Spider-Man” films with Tom Holland are not set in the same universe as the one with Tobey Maguire, the “new” J. Jonah Jameson is a different variant, while the variant from then still lurks somewhere in the multiverse.

The Daily Bugle Goes Online At TikTok!

In the Marvel Cinematic Universe, The Daily Bugle played so far no major role. But now the magazine is established and goes directly online! An official TikTok account recently saw the light of day. It is of course fictional reports like the “The Boys” miniseries “Seven on 7”.

We see Betty Brant (Angourie Rice), the ex-girlfriend of Peter’s best friend Ned, who runs the TikTok account. This is an internship that is unpaid. In the best manner, J. Jonah Jameson can be seen again briefly in the second published TikTok video and spins conspiracy theories about Spider-Man.

We now regularly expect fake news from the world of “Spider-Man” and Co., which should keep us happy until the cinema’s release on December 15, 2021. We also analyzed the trailer and told you what to expect in “Spider-Man: No Way Home.”

Fans of the Marvel Universe can look forward to “Hawkeye” at Disney+ right now. The new episodes always appear weekly in the Disney+ news program. The superhero epic “Eternals” is still running in the cinema.

‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ Watch The Trailer Here

The trailer for the third film of the Spider-Man trilogy, ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ has been dropped. So far, it is being rumored that the film will mark the arrival of three Spideys in the MCU, all at once. Here’s a look at your trailer: