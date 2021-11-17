‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ New Trailer Reveals Mishaps Of The Multiverse

Sony released the new trailer of Spider-Man: No Way Home earlier today, and since its arrival the internet had been converted into a storm. The sequel to ‘Spider-Man: Far From Home’ dwells more into the concept of Multiverse in the MCU. The movie as reported will be bringing back some old ‘Spider-Man’ characters including Dr. Octopus, Green Goblin, and our two beloved Spider-Mans.

Alfred Molina was already featured in the first trailer as Doctor Octopus, now we see Green Goblin, Sandman, Lizard and Electro in the new trailer. But though there are rumors about the return of Maguire and Garfield, the fans still seek a glimpse of the beloved Spider-Mans.

‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’: The Multiverse Is Here

The latest from the box of MCU comes with a lot of mishap, Peter Parker turns towards Doctor Strange to get a solution to his identity revealing crisis. In an attempt to help Peter, Strange casts a spell, which he should not use as per Wong. The spell goes wrong and Strange and our friendly neighbourhood Spider-Man get unwanted visits from different universes. Here’s the new trailer:

‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ Are Tobey & Garfield In The Film?

With the concept of multiverse completely being implemented, and the number of old Spider-Man villains arriving in this timeline, it is certain that we will also witness the return of two Spidermans from the alternate universe. Though, so far Sony has not revealed anything official regarding the involvement of the two in the Tom Holland flick.

Previously, a few images were spreading all across Twitter that were allegedly leaked from the sets of No Way Home. These images feature Tobey, Andrew and Tom Holland in a single frame and moreover in their particular Spider-Man outfits. The images however were also not slated as official BTS from the sets. They were soon turned down by Sony with a copyright strike implemented on every Twitter account that posted the particular images.

The only thing that made the complete scenario ‘suspecting’ was Sony implementing copyright on the images and stopping the spreading for the same. There are reports that suggest that both Sony and Marvel consider the arrival of three popular and most loved Spider-Mans on one single screen as a big thing. And that it is something the production houses have saved for the main film. Nevertheless, the mystery will unfold once Spider-Man: No Way Home is released in the theaters on November 16th 2021 worldwide.