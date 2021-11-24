‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ Trailer Mistake Reveals Huge Details

The new trailer for “Spider-Man: No Way Home” was released a few days back. And fans quickly discovered a bug that could point to something big. The mistake spotted by the fans could be the confirmation that we will see three Spideys in the upcoming Marvel flick.

“Spider-Man: No Way Home” finally has a new trailer and what kind of trailer it is. The trailer was online for just 6 hours and had already received almost 19 million views.

No wonder, as it is packed with new information: We learn more about the plot of the final part of the trilogy, which could also be the last part for Tom Holland as Spider-Man. The multiverse is upside down thanks to a failed spell by Doctor Strange, and the whole world is in danger. Spider-Man’s greatest adversary from 5 films returns to the big screen.

In addition to many familiar faces, such as Doctor Octopus, Elektro, and the Green Goblin, we also saw Sandman and especially Lizard in action. The latter, in particular, puzzled fans and pointed to a big “Spider-Man” reunion.

Where Does The Lizard Jump?

Strictly at minute 2:22, you can see how Spider-Man faces three powerful opponents at once: We see Elektro, Sandman, and Lizard jumping towards him – but something is wrong with the scene. Sandman seems to be the only one of the three focused on the Spider-Man we see in the picture. And that is exactly where the mistake lies: what if the scene as we see it is not complete?

Lizard, in particular, doesn’t jump high enough to be dangerous for the Spider-Man in the scene. But it makes more sense when you consider that Marvel tends to change trailers digitally to avoid spoilers. Moreover, in the Brazillian trailer of Spider-Man: No Way Home, we can see Lizard getting punched in the air; how? We don’t know yet?

Because to this day, the rumors that the “old” Spider-Men, Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield, are supposed to return for the final part hold up to this day. If you now imagine that they are both in this scene, the position of Lizard and Elektro seems much more coherent because they could be focused on two completely different Spider-Men at that moment. We are only a few weeks away from the solution to this new puzzle, and we cannot wait for it.