‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ Watch The First Minutes For Free With A Hawkeye Easter Egg

Even before the cinema release of “Spider-Man: No Way Home” on December 17, 2021, the first minute of the upcoming Marvel blockbuster has now been published online. And the 27th MCU film and 3rd Spidey solo film with Tom Holland as Peter Parker will pick up exactly where “Spider-Man: Far From Home” ended in the summer of 2019.

Here is the opening scene from “No Way Home”, which starts after 13 seconds:

MCU fans will remember: In “Spider-Man: Far From Home” Peter Parker and MJ (Zendaya) just went on an excursion when “The Daily Bugle” presenter J. Jonah Jameson (JK Simmons) meanly, Peter’s superhero identity revealed.

“Spider-Man: No Way Home” starts at this very moment. The group of people around MJ and Peter turns shockingly quickly against the two of them, and MJ in particular is addressed in an intrusive way. The two have to flee, with one of the passers-by jumping after them as they swing away.

This “Hawkeye” Easter Egg Is Hidden In The “No Way Home” Beginning

Attentive viewers immediately noticed that MJ and Peter swing past an amusing “Hawkeye” Easter Egg on their flight into the air: In the background, a huge billboard from “Rogers: The Musical” can be seen. In the first episode of “Hawkeye”, Clint Barton (Jeremy Renner) takes his children with him to that fictional musical production, although the cheerful show is not well received by Hawkeye.

Spider-Man – No Way Home: This Is What Happens In The Post-Credit Scene!

This new “Spider-Man” spoiler begins with a spoiler to another film that has already been released, “Venom: Let there be Carnage”. The “Venom” sequel surprised viewers in the credits with a scene that shows Eddie Brock (Tom Hardy) and Venom being dragged through the Multiverse and ending up at the MCU, where they see Tom Holland on TV as Spider-Man Secret identity has just been revealed by Mysterio.

Although the film rights of Spider-Man and Venom belong to Sony, so far it seemed as if the MCU would not take note of the other characters and stories from the Sony Marvel films. But after Venom’s arrival at the MCU, the question arose: will he stay with Tom Hardy’s Eddie Brock in the Marvel Cinematic Universe?

The post-credit scene from “Spider-Man: No Way Home” now provides the answer: No! It is not yet clear what happens at the end of “No Way Home”, but in the credits scene, Eddie Brock and Venom are drawn back into their universe and thus disappear directly from the MCU. What remains, however, is a part of the Venom symbiote.