Spider-Man: Three More Films Are Now Confirmed!

December is coming, and Spider-Man No Way Home or the last chapter of this trilogy about Spider-Man. The film will conclude the saga that began with Spider-Man: Homecoming and continued with Spider-Man: Far From Home. However, Amy Pascal, producer of these films, has revealed it will not be the last time we see Tom Holland’s Spider-Man and that a new trilogy is on the way.

Fandango spoke to producer Amy Pascal, who has also worked on previous Spider-Man films with Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield. She was also a key figure in the negotiation between Sony Pictures and Marvel Studios over the rights to the Spider-Man character. Amy Pascal has confirmed that Sony will continue collaborating with Marvel Studios on new Spider-Man movies starring Tom Holland.

“This isn’t the last movie we’re going to do with Marvel and it’s not the last Spider-Man movie . We are preparing to make the next Spider-Man movie with Tom Holland and Marvel. These are three films, and now we’re going to move on to the next three. This is not our last movie in the MCU.”

So This Is Confirmed!

So although in recent months there have been confirmations and denials regarding a new Spider-Man trilogy with Tom Holland, now the confirmation is official. But before moving on to a new story, Peter Parker must take on the multiverse, which will challenge him in ways never before seen. Amy Pascal herself talked about the difficulty of keeping the film’s plot secret and the cast names and how it fits together with Sony’s other Marvel films, such as Venom and the upcoming Morbius.

In addition, Amy Pascal also spoke of the second animated film of Spider-Man: Another Universe, revealing that we will soon have new news about it. Miles Morales may also have his live-action movie soon, though the producer doesn’t confirm the rumors but admits the character has her potential.

Spider-Man No Way Home hits theaters on December 17, although ticket presales haven’t started yet.