Spiderman: No Way Home every villain revealed so far

The much-awaited Spiderman, No Way Home teaser dropped on August 23, much to the excitement of the waiting fans, who were expecting the officially released trailer, a day after the teaser snippets were leaked on social media.

In the trailer, we caught a glimpse of MJ and Peter Parker as they lie down and discuss the reveal of Spiderman’s identity to the public.

To make the world forget his identity, The Sorcerer Supreme casts a powerful spell, but it goes wrong, and the screen tumbles down into the Multiverse, and we catch a sneak peek into some of the movie’s villains. Confirming the rumors, Alfred Molina has revealed that many of the villains from the former would be seen in the movie.

At the end of the teaser, we catch a glimpse of Dr. Octopus from Spider-Man 2, unleashing his terror as he spreads out his tentacles, making it evident and clear that he’s one of the most dangerous and vicious villains in the movie.

But is he the only destructive force Spiderman should beware of? In the teaser, we catch a glimpse of the Green Goblins pumpkin bomb rolling down the streets, as the chaotic chuckling of Norman Osborn can be heard in the background.

As quite evident in the trailer, Green Goblin, with his larger-than-life personality and considerable powers, might be the main villain of No Way Home.

Several shots of lightning flashing drop another big hint- the presence of another dangerous villain- The Electro. The villain, who made an appearance in the Amazing Spider-Man 2, and reports suggest that Jamie Fox would be reprising his role with the sychotic’s triumphant restoration.

Amidst the lightning flashes, there also appears to be a sandstorm, which hints at the speculation of another powerful destructive force- it looks like Sandman, played by Thomas Haden Church, is back for a rematch.

There’s a blink, and you’ll miss the jump scare moment of The Lizard from The Amazing Spiderman. What makes the Spiderman: No Way Home trailer so special is that it shows us that it may be a lot more different than the rest of the MCU.

This trailer gives a more personal and darker aspect about the MCU spiderman adventure; it feels more intimate and intense instead of your usual forced comedy movie.

And with that, we move to the realm of pure speculation-

Who might be the sixth villain from the Sinister Six?

Venom seems to be the most logical character as he sneaks into the MCU at the end of Let there be carnage. Scorpion from the Spiderman homecoming could be a potential sixth member. Then there is Micheal Keaton’s Vulture, the core member of the Sinister Six in the comics showing up as well.

Such was the cliffhanger in The Homecoming; we doubt whether Mysterio even dies in the movie?

Then there’s Rhino, with his goofy antics; although he’s not as powerful as the others in the gang, he might show up too, for comic relief, maybe?

Spider-Man No Way Home releases in theaters on December 17, 2021.