Squid Game: Alternative Endings Revealed! Season 2 Confirmed!

Just yesterday, “Squid Game” creator Hwang Dong-hyuk announced the continuation of his Netflix mega-success. The exciting announcement contained the words: “So I promise you that … Gi-hun will come back, he will do something for the world.” Hwang is alluding to the main character of the pitch-black Netflix series.

Because in the very last scene of “Squid Game”, protagonist Gi-hun (Lee Jung-jae) decides against boarding a plane that is supposed to take him to his daughter. With a determined expression on his face, Gi-hun seems to intend to put an end to the organizers of the “Squid Game”. He is particularly likely to have it in for the evil VIPs, whose amusement and entertainment the sadistic games are held.

“Squid Game” Creator Reveals Alternative Ending To Season 1

But during the production, there were 2 different ways to complete the South Korean series. That’s what “Squid Game” creator Hwang Dong revealed to EW. Accordingly, the series makers have “struggled” with the question of whether Gi-hun should really visit his own family and thus “pursue his happiness”.

According to the series maker, the central question in “Squid Game” is: “Why did the world become the way it is now?”

However, if Gi-hun is pursuing his happiness, this question or “message” could not have been conveyed according to the series creator.

No Second Season Without A Cliffhanger?

Of course, the ending, which finally made it into the series, also forms a vast cliffhanger which in turn, as a “steep lead”, awakens the desire for a second season. How would a sequel be plausible if Gi-hun withdraws to his private happiness on another continent?

But as it is seen in the quote from the beginning of this text, Gi-hun will “do something for the world” in season 2 and try to put an end to the evil “Squid Game” organizers – now equipped with considerable funds.

“Squid Game” Season 2: It Will More Better Than The Previous Season

Hwang Dong-hyuk also talks about the second season of “Squid Game”, which he announced yesterday. He has a “basic storyline in his head.” At the moment, Hwang is busy “brainstorming details.”

In addition, fans would have carefully examined and interpreted the premiere edition in numerous YouTube videos and fan theories. “Sometimes,” says the series’ creator, “the fans take small details that were mistakes or lucky coincidences and interpret them as they want.”