Squid Game Season 2: Creator Confirms Renewal

“Squid Game” gets a 2nd season. The series creator promises what all viewers have been waiting for.

Squid Game creator Hwang Dong-hyuk announces the continuation of his Netflix mega-hit. “There will be a second season. It’s in my head now,” explains Hwang. There is currently no information about the release date.

This is what all the fans and viewers of ” Squid Game ” have been waiting for: After the overwhelming success of the jet-black South Korean series about deadly children’s games, the desire for a second season was huge. But everything depended on the series creator, writer, and director Hwang Dong-hyuk. Will the 50-year-old agree to a sequel to “Squid Game”?

As of today, however, it is official. “Squid Game” creator Hwang Dong-hyuk announced the sequel in the form of a second season to the Associated Press.

Here’s What Hwang Said

Hwang speaks of “so much pressure, so much demand and so much love for a second season.” And then the crucial words: “There will be a second season. It’s in my head now. I’m planning the process right now.”

The “Squid Game” maker adds that it is “too early to say when and how it will happen.”

With this, Hwang Dong-hyuk is making a tremendous gift to all “Squid Game” fans worldwide. Because the second season of the Netflix series depended solely on him, after all, an incredible 142 million Netflix accounts watched the show in the first four weeks of its appearance. It is the most successful Netflix series of all time!

Series maker Hwang Dong-hyuk worked on his baby for ten years, lost six teeth due to stress, and wrote and directed every episode of “Squid Game” himself, which is an unbelievable amount of work.

Usually, modern shows have a writer’s room, and the writers share the work in a team. Different directors are then usually employed for individual episodes of contemporary series.

Hwang Dong-hyuk will probably also use this system for his second season of “Squid Game.” After all, he explained that some time ago. For the continuation of the Netflix series, Hwang Dong-hyuk promises in the clip above: “So I promise you that … Gi-hun will come back, he will do something for the world.”