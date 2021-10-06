Squid Game Season 2 Release Date, Renewal, Plot, Cast & Latest News

‘The Squid game’ is the most famous show on the planet at this time, we can say, by looking at the response audience has given to this amazing Korean thriller drama. It has not been even a month since its release and the fans are yet waiting for another season.

Today, we are going to discuss whether there will be another season? And if yes, then what sort of storyline would be carried out.

Squid Game Season 1

Squid game is a South Korean survival drama series currently streaming on Netflix. It is directed by Hwang Dong-Hyuk with Lee Jung-Jae, Park Hae-Soo, Wi Ha-Joon and many others in the cast list. The director told that he had the idea ready 10 years back but he couldn’t make the series then, until Netflix showed interest in the story and made it a huge hit.

The series was released worldwide on 17th September, 2021.

The series is about a contest where 456 people, all from different walks of life but being in debt is common in all, play a set of children games. The consequences of the games are almost life taking while the winning prize is in billions.

The whole series focuses on the contest and the climax is something that is making the audience restless for the second season.

Will Squid Game Get a Season 2?

The first season left the audience in a cliffhanger Seong Gi-Hun emerges as the winner of the game by jumping off the plane. But this doesn’t seem as an ending as we are not certain of the future of the winner and hence, there is a high probability of another season looking at audience’s excitement as well.

The expected plot and story of Squid Game 2

In an interview, the director of the series revels that he does not have any ideas for the second season now. He also said that he would like to work a bit for the big screen before thinking of a sequel.

But, the fans are predicting that the next season may focus on some other social problem as this one did on wealth exploitation. The story of the winner can be told further. Or we may also get to see the story of masked frontman in the upcoming season.

Expected cast of season 2

Most of the unmasked characters in the first season. So, we can see Seong Gi-Hun once again as he survived the tournament.

We may also witness The Frontman in the second season which is played by Lee Byung-Hun, as he is most expected to lead the tournament now. Apart from these, a lot of new faces are obviously expected.

Squid Game Season 2 Release Date

The second season has no official release date as of now, as told by the makers. The first season took 10 years to be successfully sent to us. But now, as Netflix is already a part of the project, we can expect the second season in an year or two.

This is all we know, till date regarding the second season of an amazing TV series ‘The Squid Game’. Looking at such a positive response from the viewers, we can clearly predict that Netflix will surely go through the idea of another season and very soon, we will be here with all the details.