Wednesday, November 10, 2021
HomeEntertainmentStar Trek: Prodigy Gets Early Season 2 Renewal
EntertainmentNews

Star Trek: Prodigy Gets Early Season 2 Renewal

By Admin
0
Prodigy season 2.
image source - looper.com

Just three episodes of the animated series “Star Trek: Prodigy” have premiered, and US streaming service Paramount+ has already ordered a second season. The early renewal of “Star Trek: Prodigy” Season 2 is justified with the best start of a children’s series on the streaming service.

Many households watched the family-friendly series of the “Star Trek” universe. However, Paramount+ does not publish evaluations of the audience numbers. Still, this is a good sign for the “Star Trek” universe.

Star Trek: Prodigy: That’s Why The Series Is So Important

The success of the new “Star Trek” series could pave the way for an upcoming movie. As showrunner Alex Kurtzman has confirmed, “Star Trek: Prodigy” is crucial for another movie because the family-friendly series appeals to a new and, above all, broader target group

What Is The Cast of “Star Trek: Prodigy” Season 2

On the cast front, we will again hear Kate Mulgrew as Captain Kathryn Janeway. The rest of the cast around Ella Purnell (” Army of the Dead “) and Dee Bradley Baker (” Star Wars: The Bad Batch “) will be on board again.

Star Trek Prodigy Season 2: What Is The Plot?

The storyline of the series is largely episodic. This means that each episode has its storyline. The threat to the Diviner emerges as a continuous storyline of the first season. This will presumably be defeated in the first season so that a new danger awaits us in “Star Trek: Prodigy” Season 2.

Until the release of “Star Trek: Prodigy” Season 2, you can look forward to the fourth season of “Star Trek: Discovery” in November 2021 on Netflix. In February 2022, “Star Trek: Picard” will follow with the second season and the series restart “Star Trek: Strange New Worlds.”

See also  Jessica Biel Replaces Elizabeth Moss in 'Candy' Drama Series
Previous articleDynasty Season 5: Official December Release Date
Next article‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ Green Goblin Is In The Movie!
Admin
Hi, I am Seo expert, an MCU geek, a Star Wars fan, With more than 5 years of experience in the field of entertainment journalism and 28 years of experience in being a movie and TV show geek, I contribute to cuopm.com as its Cheif-Editor. My work here is to provide you with the craftily selected pieces of news from the Entertainment industry so that Pamdemocrat can be your ideal spot for all the latest Hollywood buzz and gossips. Ping me on my email ID below and let's discuss the latest theories and your favorite moments from my favorite TV shows and movies.
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Most Popular

Load more

Cuopm News 2021