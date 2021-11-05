Saturday, November 6, 2021
Star wars visions season 2: Preparations are on for the upcoming 94th Academy Awards

Star wars visions season 2
Preparations are on for the upcoming 94th Academy Awards for Star wars visions season 2, and Disney is not wasting any time with their Star Wars stuff. Thereby establishing its eligibility for a nomination in the Best Animated Short Film category for the eighteen-minute short The Village Bride from Star Wars: Visions.

Seven anime companies collaborated to create Visions

Seven anime companies collaborated to create Visions, a Disney+ collection of animated films inspired by Star Wars characters and worlds old and new. Visions are now accessible on Disney+. As part of the Disney+ Visions collection.

The Village Bride was one of the short films that included Films under forty minutes in duration that must first be shown in a film festival. Or theater before being uploaded online in order to be eligible for an Academy Award nod. Also, from September 21 through September 27, the short will be shown at the Disney-owned El Capitan Theatre in Los Angeles.

This short film, directed by Hitoshi Haga and features Karen Fukuhara. It is a depiction of life and customs in a distant Outer Rim town under the reign of a warlord. Thus, it is one of few shorts in the series that does not include pictures of places from Star Wars. (Apart from a few combat droids).

The Village Bride is eligible for consideration

For the 2021/2022 awards season even if The Village Bride is eligible for consideration. There is no certainty that Disney's submission will be acknowledged. Thus, Disney+ has also received two short films from Walt Disney and Pixar Animation Studios, Us Again and Twenty something. As a result, the whole Star Wars: Visions series will be eligible for Emmy Award nominations next year. Regardless of whether or not The Village Bride obtains an Academy Award nomination.

Streaming Star Wars: Visions: The Last Jedi and The Village Bride on Disney+ is currently accessible for both films.

