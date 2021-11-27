Stranger Things: Is Show Cancelled After Season 4

The show has never required any intro, as it is known everywhere. The show is one of the very famous shows on Netflix. Well, if you don’t, then let’s have a quick intro. The story revolves around the girl named ‘Eleven’ with superpowers. She was later joined with Hawkins, Indiana friendship group, where strange things are happening.

Everything You Should Know

Netflix, as well as YouTube, has released numerous teasers and trailers since the announcement done. The first teaser came in February 2021, with the title ‘From Russia With Love.’ The second teaser came in May 2021, named ‘Eleven, Are You Listening.’ The third teaser came in Netflix’s TUDUM event, which was named ‘Creel House.’ And the last and the final teaser aired on the recent Stanger Things Day with the curious title ‘Welcome to California’

With those exclusive teasers, the icing on the cake was the trailer released in early August 2021, which assured us about the soon release of the season fourth in 2022. This was also mentioned earlier.

Official statement

Filming of stranger things season 4 has now finally wrapped up, according to the team. Noah Schnapp, who is playing the role of ‘Will’ in the show, has recently said, “We just finished last week….. Yeah we’re done.”

Although there is no official statement regarding the show’s release, because the filming and shooting are over, we can expect the release soon because the shooting is over. The pressure from the fans is gradually increasing.

Cast

There is no point in the show if there is no cast as before; here is the list of the stars we can expect in the season fourth of Stanger Things. Millie Bobby Brown as Eleven, doing great as always. Finn Wolfhard as Mike, Caleb McLaughlin as Lucas, Gaten Matarazzo as Dustin, Noah Schnapp as Will, Sadie Sink as Max, Joe Keery as Steve, Natalia Dyer as Nancy, Charlie Heaton as Jonathan, Maya Hawke as Robin, and Winona Ryder as Joyce with many other in the great cast line.