Stranger Things Season 4 Will Be Unexpectedly Romantic, Says Noah Schnapp

Season 4 of Stranger Things will be “unexpected” and “romantic,” according to actor Noah Schnapp, who plays Will Byers. To go along with his role as Tom Hanks in Bridge of Spies, Schnapp also voiced Charlie Brown in the 2015 animated Peanuts Movie. One year later, in the first season of Stranger Things, he would play the missing youngster.

Stranger Things overview

Stranger Things, the Netflix original series created by Matt and Ross Duffer. It has amassed a devoted following since its debut in 2016. It has been nominated for 10 Primetime Emmy Awards for acting, writing, visual effects, and production.

For fans, the long wait for the much-awaited fourth season. It was initially revealed in September 2019, has begun since the show is released in 2019. Due to the Coronavirus outbreak, there had been a number of production delays. But Schnapp eventually stated that filming on the most recent season had ended last month.

Recent updates

In a recent interview with People magazine, Schnapp talked about his new vegan snack food brand. He gave fans some insight into what is to come for the show is popular cast. He says he “had a pleasure” filming the new season and promises “surprise, romantic, and exhilarating” things for the audience.

Many relationships have developed over the course of the last few seasons in the Stranger Things universe. While David Harbour’s Jim Hopper was preoccupied with Eleven and Mike’s developing young romance during Season 3, other characters such as Nancy Wheeler and Jonathon Byers, Lucas and Max, and even Hopper and Winona Ryder’s Joyce Byers have blossomed on the show.

A favorite character Dustin, played by Gaten Matarazzo, startled his friends in the season 3 finale when he sang the theme song to The Never Ending Story to prove his long-distance girlfriend Suzie was real.

Glimpses about Season 3

Even as his buddies began dating throughout Season 3, Schapp’s character Will began to feel isolated and forgotten by the rest of the group. This new information might imply that Will will eventually meet someone special in season 4. It will be intriguing to observe how Joyce’s decision to depart Hawkins with her sons and Eleven will affect each of their individual relationships in the coming episodes.

Along with this, viewers will be curious to see if Joe Keery’s Steve Harrington. He has experienced the show’s the most dramatic character arc, ultimately finds love, as the former bully has transformed into a beloved, but misfortunate in love, cast member.