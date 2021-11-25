Stranger Things Star Blackmailed! Deets Inside

Stranger Things stars don’t have it easy. They are currently being asked in every interview when the fourth season will finally release.

They also have no honest answer; after all, “Stranger Things” is one of the many series and films that had to be postponed because of Covid-19. Actor Finn Wolfhard is currently having a tough time with fans as he reports, he was blackmailed by these “fans.”

No wonder the star isn’t a big fan of all the fame and attention. Some people threatened to publish his girlfriend’s address, Elsie Richter if he did not openly admit that the two are a couple. Are you crazy? We have already heard of some great fan campaigns, but that tops everything.

Star Is Lenient With Fans

In contrast to us, Wolfhard seems to be a little more lenient with the people who consider themselves his fans.

“You’re like, ‘Oh, okay, I’m so sorry. We love her!'”

He explains in an interview with The Washington Post.

“This behavior disappears instantly when you say to them, ‘Hey, please calm down. All is well. I am a real person. ‘ It’s almost like a trance or something. Maybe it’s a show of force,” so the actor’s theory.

Unfortunately, Wolfhard is not the only star who has to deal with such blatant attacks. The “fans” seem to have accepted that he is with Elsie Richter and not with fellow actor Millie Bobby Brown. First of all.

Stranger Things: Is There A Season 5?

Stranger Things fans can look forward to Season 5 of the popular Netflix series. That much is already apparent in any case. Currently, all fans have to be patient because “Stranger Things” season 4 is still a bit long in coming due to Covid-19 not being the only series that had to be postponed due to the pandemic.

At least the corona pandemic had an advantage for the authors of the series, the Duffer brothers, as they revealed in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter:

“We know what the end will be and when it will be. The pandemic gave us time to look ahead and consider what would be best for the show. It also helped us determine how much more time we would need to do this.”

So one thing is clear: Stranger Things Season 5 will happen. But when? What will happen, and who will be there? We’ll tell you.

When Will “Stranger Things” Season 5 Come Out?

That depends on when we finally get “Stranger Things” Season 4. The corona pandemic has postponed production of the fourth season enormously and wholly overturned the original schedule.