Thursday, September 2, 2021
Survivor Season 41 Cast Revealed: The Full List with Photos

By Omi
Season 41 of Survivor will usher in a new era when it begins this fall. Jeff Probst is introducing new features to the game as the 18 new castaways are revealed, beginning with the game’s length, which has always been 39 days.

“Survivor 41 is ushering in a new era, beginning with a far more perilous 26-day game,” the 59-year-old CBS personality reveals. “That means it’s moving at a breakneck speed. It does, however, push the players to make more significant judgments. As a result, there will be new benefits as well as some problematic twists.” A “Game within the Game” element will be included in this new age, which Probst described as “an interactive experience for junior, future Survivor participants” who will “have to find and solve rebus puzzles concealed within each episode.” As he proceeds to explain, the longstanding host expects some pushback from ardent fans: “There’s a history on Survivor. Every twist we’ve ever done has been panned at first, all the way back to Season 3 when we conducted the first tribe swap. Tribes are now enraged if they do not receive a switch. It was the same with the idol, as it is with everything else.”

An ex-NFL player, a neurosurgeon, a rancher, a grocery clerk, many college students, a stay-at-home mom, a pastor, a flight attendant, and more are among the cast members this season.

According to a CBS press release, the 26-day game would be hastened since “resources are limited, reward challenges are sparse, and players are confronted with advantages that might substantially improve their game or, just as quickly, extinguish their light.”

“I’m trying to tell players to just keep moving and beat the game,” Probst adds. It is quick. Everything has to be earned. Even if you do keep it, there’s no assurance you’ll keep it. Right now, it’s Survivor, so buckle up.”

Survivor Season 41 Cast

Down below is the castaways for Survivor season 41, which starts on CBS on September 22 at 8 p.m.

Brad Reese

Age: 50
Hometown: Shawnee, WY
Current Residence: Shawnee, WY
Occupation: Rancher

Danny McCray

Age: 33
Hometown: Houston, TX
Current Residence: Frisco, TX
Occupation: Ex-NFL Player

David Voce

Age: 35
Hometown: Highland, CA
Current Residence: Chicago, IL
Occupation: Neurosurgeon

Deshawn Radden

Age: 26
Hometown: San Bernardino, CA
Current Residence: Miami, FL
Occupation: Medical Student

Xander Hastings

Age: 21
Hometown: Jacksonville, FL
Current Residence: Chicago, IL
Occupation: App Developer

Tiffany Seely

Age: 47
Hometown: Forest Hills, Queens, NY
Current Residence: Plainview, NY
Occupation: Teacher

Sydney Segal

Age: 26
Hometown: Los Angeles, CA
Current Residence: Brooklyn, NY
Occupation: Law Student

Erika Casupanan

Age: 32
Hometown: Niagara Falls, Ontario
Current Residence: Toronto, Ontario
Occupation: Communications Manager

Evvie Jagoda

Age: 28
Hometown: Westchester, NY
Current Residence: Arlington, MA
Occupation: PHD student

Genie Chen

Age: 46
Hometown: Los Angeles, CA
Current Residence: Portland, OR
Occupation: Grocery clerk

Heather Aldret

Age: 52
Hometown: Charleston, SC
Current Residence: Charleston, SC
Occupation: Stay at Home Mom

Jairus Robinson

Age: 20
Hometown: Oklahoma City, OK
Current Residence: Oklahoma City, OK
Occupation: College Student

Liana Wallace

Age: 20

Hometown: Evanston, IL

Current Residence: Washington, DC

Occupation: College Student

Naseer Muttalif

Age: 37
Hometown: Sri Lanka
Current Residence: Morgan Hill, CA
Occupation: Sales Manager

Ricard Foye

Age: 31

Hometown: Lynnwood, WA

Current Residence: Sedro-Woolley, WA

Occupation: Flight Attendant

Sara Wilson

Age: 24
Hometown: Sherman Oaks, CA
Current Residence: Boston, MA
Occupation: Healthcare Consultant

Shantel Smith

Age: 34
Hometown: Toronto, Canada
Current Residence: Washington, DC
Occupation: Pastor

So, here’s the entire cast of Survivor season 41. Hope you enjoyed reading the article. Follow us for more info on your favorite shows and celebrities.

