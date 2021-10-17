T20 World Cup 2021: India Predicted Playing XI Against Pakistan

After a very long wait, the celebration for the Cricket fans is just not getting over. The IPL is not over yet and the T20 World Cup is on the calendar. The T20 World Cup is all set to begin from 17th October 2021.

The fans of this tournament are across the globe but the craze of the match between India and Pakistan is on an insane level for both the neighboring nations. In this article, we will be discussing the playing 11 of India against Pakistan.

The T20 World Cup 2021

The T20 World Cup was earlier scheduled to be played in 2020 and India was supposed to host the tournament. But, due to the pandemic, the tournament had been shifted to 2021 and it will begin on October 17. Looking at the situation, the tournament will be played in the UAE just like the IPL.

Ind vs Pak T20 World Cup 2021

There are a total of 16 teams participating in the T20 World Cup 2021 and the winner shall be decided through 45 matches. All the teams are preparing very hard for the tournament, but the thing is more than a tournament for the people of India and Pakistan.

The T20 World Cup emerges as a matter of healthy competition and team spirit among the two nations. Their first face-off is scheduled to be on 24th October.

All the matches will be premiered live on the Star Sports network. And the match will also stream live on the streaming platform of Disney+ Hotstar.

India’s Playing 11 Against Pakistan

The BCCI had already announced the Indian squad for the upcoming T20 World Cup and it was very certain that the organization will tend not to amend the squad. But, the performance of players in the IPL made BCCI rethink their decision and BCCI decided to make some changes in the squad. The old squad is as shown below.

Looking at the performance of Shardul Thakur in IPL, he has been swapped with Axar Patel and will now be a part of the playing 11.

The BCCI announces all the important information regarding team India on its Twitter page and we can get the latest news from there.

M.S. Dhoni as their Mentor

The most shocking selection made by BCCI was taking Dhoni as the mentor of the team. Hence, despite being retired from international cricket, he will guide the team and will act as an integral part of the team.

Virat Kohli as The Captain

This will be the last tournament of Virat Kohli as the Captain. After this, the player is going to step down from captaincy.

The Batsmen

The openers will include Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, and Ishan Kishan. It is most predicted that Rahul and Rohit will open and Ishan will be a good substitute. Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant, and Suryakumar Yadav are going to manage the middle order, which is a good decision. And Ravindra Jadeja is supposed to be the finisher along with Hardik Pandya.

The Bowlers

Mohammad Shami and Jasprit Bumrah are some of the best pacers and will surely get their maximum overs. Now, the overs given to other pacers like Varun Chakravarthy and Bhuvneshwar Kumar depends upon how many overs are given to Hardik Pandya due to his injury. Ashwin and Chahar are there as the spinners.

These all are the players most predicted to play in the upcoming T20 World Cup against Pakistan. The fans are much excited about the match and it will surely be a memorable one.