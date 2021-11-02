Ted Lasso Season 3: Ed Sheeran Could Be Seen! Release Updates

After the Emmy Awards in 2021 at the latest, it will be .clear that ” Ted Lasso ” is one of the most successful Apple TV+ series. Apple’s streaming service still has a relatively small audience, but the enthusiastic “Ted Lasso” fans could be the best advertisement for Apple TV+.

But what happens after season 2 of “Ted Lasso”? Is there a 3rd season, and will all cast members return? We reveal more about the future of AFC Richmond.

Ted Lasso Season 3: Is There A Release Date?

Let’s start with some good news: Season 3 of “Ted Lasso” has already been confirmed. Apple TV+, of course, knows that the series with “Saturday Night Live” star Jason Sudeikis is one of the streaming service’s best-known figureheads. A sequel was a sure thing.

Filming is scheduled to start in January 2022, and the release date is planned for summer 2022. Again 12 episodes await us.

Ted Lasso Season 3: What Is The Plot?

Not much is known about the Season 3 plot so far. The authors have been in the writing process since September 2021. According to media reports, series creator Sudeikis is even supposed to keep his co-actors in the dark about the fate of their characters.

The finale of the second season made a small leap in time. After seeing Nate leave the team, we know he’s on the coaching staff (maybe as head coach?) At West Ham, which Rebecca’s unfaithful ex-husband bought. In season two, Nate went from being a likeable outsider to a hateful, foamy person who wants to be in the limelight as a coach. Season three will no doubt follow the path of the Richmond and West Ham AFC.

It is unclear how Keeley and Roy’s relationship is. Rebecca and Sam’s relationship also seems to have the potential for a big third season. The heavy alcohol consumption of Dr Sharon is sure to be an issue in Season 3. The role of Trent Crimm is sure to be the subject of discussion.

Ted Lasso Season 3: Who Is In The Cast?

In season 3, all known characters from “Ted Lasso” can be seen again. Many of the actors recently negotiated better contracts. For example, Jason Sudeikis will receive 1 million US dollars per episode in the future.

Ed Sheeran Will Be Seen?

A guest appearance by Ed Sheeran can also be expected. Sheeran, a confessed “Ted Lasso” fan, has already confirmed that he will write a new song for season 3. It is, therefore, very likely that Sheeran himself will also appear in the latest episodes. His appearance here also makes more sense than in “Game of Thrones”, where he tore the audience out of the action as a singing soldier.