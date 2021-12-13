Ted Lasso Season 3: Filming Started! Release Date Details

“Ted Lasso” Season 3 has already been confirmed, but the Apple TV + hit series starring Jason Sudeikis could end after that. The planned start of filming is now known.

Fans of the soccer comedy ” Ted Lasso ” are already looking forward to season 3 of the tremendous success of the streaming service Apple TV +. After the sequel got the green light in November, actress Hannah Waddingham commented on the start of shooting for season 3.

In an interview with Collider’s online magazine, Waddingham revealed that filming for the new episodes should start on February 14, 2022, on Valentine’s Day.

At the same time, the actress was also a little frustrated because many things happened differently than Waddingham is used to. She has to admit that her “mid-forties brain” does not always work on the same wavelength as that of her colleagues. Waddingham has a different professional background than her Saturday Night Live colleague Jason Sudeikis, stand-up comedian Brett Goldstein and Brendan Hunt.

The actress is just not used to improvising and receiving spontaneous script changes. And incomplete scripts and last-minute changes are probably not uncommon on the set. But the spontaneity and lightness of the series are suitable to face, and many fans can only confirm that.

Ted Lasso Season 3: Do We Have A Release Date?

Let’s start with some good news: Season 3 of “Ted Lasso” has already been confirmed. Apple TV + knows, of course, that the series with “Saturday Night Live” star Jason Sudeikis is one of the streaming service’s best-known figureheads. A sequel was a sure thing.

Filming is scheduled to start in January 2022, and the release date is planned for summer 2022. Again 12 episodes await us.