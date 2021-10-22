‘That ’90s Show’: That ’70s Show is Renewed for a Sequel on Netflix

Here is big news for all sitcom fans out there. If you are a true fan of situation comedy aka sitcom, then it is just useless to ask you about the famous sitcom TV series ‘ That 70s show’. The series might be the sole reason behind how many of us were introduced to sitcoms.

The same sarcasm and comedy are returning in the form of a sequel known as ‘That 90s show’. In this article, we will be taking you through all the details related to the sequel.

That 70s show: The great sitcom

That 70s show is an American sitcom that was aired on Fox. The show ran for 8 long seasons stretching over 8 years. The show became very popular because of its direction and acting and got an IMDb rating of 8.0 out of 10. The show also launched the careers of several great actors like Mila Kunis and Laura Prepon.

The plot was set in the late 1970s centered around 6 teenage friends living in Wisconsin. The whole story revolves around their adventurous school journey, friends, family plus a lot of smoke. The show was a big hit and that’s the reason behind the making of its sequel decades later.

That 90s Show

This is the official name of the sequel of ‘That 70s show’. Well, this is not the first attempt to reprise the great show with the help of another. In 2002, a spin-off series called ‘That 80s show’ was released which focused on the life of Corey Howard and his friends living in California. The show didn’t go that well and was canceled after 13 episodes.

Netflix announced on 8th October that the show has been renewed for a sequel and will be set in Wisconsin only.

The plot of the That ’90s Show

The show will focus on Leia Forman, the daughter of Eric and Donna Forman. She happens to visit her grandparents in point place for the summer. The story shall mainly focus on her stay at her grandparent’s home.

There she’ll make new teenage friends and explore life, friendship, and everything. Let’s not forget to add some drugs to the story.

The good thing is that Kurtwood Smith and Debra Jo Rupp are returning for the sequel and will be playing the role of Leia’s grandparents.

That ’90s Show Cast

The majority of the cast hasn’t been revealed by Netflix while some of the veteran actors are surely not going to return. Apart from Kurtwood Smith and Debra Jo Rupp, no previous return has been made official.

The show will be produced by Carsey-Werner company with Gregg Mettler as showrunner alongside Bonnie and Terry Turner as executive producers.

That ’90s Show Expected Release Date

The official announcement of the renewal has just come out, hence the release date is not confirmed yet. But, we can expect the show by the fall of 2022 or in early 2023.

That 70s show managed to fulfill all the requirements we expect from a good sitcom and the show was a big success. We hope that this show stands on our expectations. Till then, we can watch the original sitcom on Amazon prime video.