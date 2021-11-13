The Bachelorette Season 18 Episode 5 Latest Release Date, Cast, Plot & Everything You Should Know

The Bachelorette Season 18 Episode 5 will feature more interactions of Michelle Young with the other dates. However, the next episode will happen completely in a new location. Now, let’s know in detail more about The Bachelorette Season 18 Episode 5 release date, cast, plot and much more.

Recap

The Bachelorette Season 18 Episode 4 features the aftermath of the exit of Jamie in Week 3. Week 4’s date started with Martin. They went to Palm Springs’s BMW Performance for the date. Furthermore, their date begins with racing together in the BMW 3 Series cars. A group date also takes place. At the end of the episode, Michelle announced going to Minnesota. The remaining men will also move to her home state for the rest of the journey.

Release Date

The Bachelorette Season 18 Episode 5 will get released on November 16, 2021, at 8 pm ET on the ABC TV network. Thus, there are three days left before the airing of episode 5 of the series. The latest season is expected to contain ten episodes just like the rest of the seasons. The series will reach mid season upon the airing of episode 5.

Cast

The Bachelorette Season 18 saw the participants of 30 men along with Michelle Young. Thus, Michelle Young is returning for the upcoming episode. The rest of the cast includes Brandon Jones, Rodney Matthews, Casey Woods, Rick Leach, Chris Sutton, Olumide Onajide, Clayton Echard, Nayte Olukoya, Joe Cloeman, Martin Gelbspan, and Leroy Arthur.

Plot

The Bachelorette Season 18 Episode 5 will take place in a new setting with the remaining men. The last episode’s finale revealed Michelle’s plan of moving to Minnesota. Thus, the series will take place in the home state of Young. So, interesting new dates will also happen in the upcoming episode. Furthermore, elimination could take place again in the next episode.

Where to Watch Online?

The Bachelorette Season 18 Episode 5 will originally premiere on the ABC network. However, the episode is available on various online streaming platforms also. It is available on the official website of ABC, YouTube TV, Hulu, Google Play Movies & TV, Amazon Prime Video, and VUDU.