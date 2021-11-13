The Blacklist Season 9 Episode 5 Latest release date, cast, plot & preview

Crime drama The Blacklist created by the creative mind of JonBokenkamp made its debut on NBC in 2013. The show was adored by the masses and has seen 8 successful seasons so far. Season nine of the series is receiving great response from the audiences who are busy anticipating the chain of further events quite eagerly. With the next episode set to release super soon read on to find out more about the latest updates about this mind-blowing series.

Plot and the story so far

The series follows the story of a young FBI profiler, Elizabeth “Liz” Keen and a criminal Raymond “Red” Reddington. The life of Life takes an unexpected turn when Red who had previously managed to escape the hands of the FBI, turns himself in asks to speak only to her in particular. This encounter is followed up by the teaming up of the both of them to try their hands at taking down some criminals plaguing the entire world at large. They go on this adventurous hunt which is quite interesting to watch. They face many hurdles on their way but manage to cross them brilliantly in the end. The beginning of their relationship is quite mysterious but that is exactly what makes the series a delight to watch.

Cast

The series has featured an awesome cast with Red and Liz, the two main characters portrayed by James Spader and Megan Boone respectively. However, after the events of season 3, this partnership ended and only Spader is now a part of the show.

other members of the team include Diego Klattenhoff as Donald Ressler, Harry Lennix as Harold Cooper, Hisham Tawfiq as Dembe Zuma, Amir Arison as Aram Mojtabai and Laura Sohn as Alina Park

The Blacklist Season 9 Episode 5 latest release date

The Blacklist season 9 episode 5 is set to release on 18 November 2021. It goes by the name, ‘Benjamin T.Okara’. On one hand, Dembe needs to prove himself as his position in the team is being questioned while he is working in military technology. Furthermore, Cooper and Park face turmoil in their personal lives as things are getting more and more complicated.

It will be fun to see how the story unfolds further. The last episode left the fans in a cliffhanger as they saw Cooper working on a case in which a man having an affair with his wife was killed. Could it be that Cooper killed him in a moment of panic or is it a set-up for Cooper? It is time to put a stop to such questions. Red had identified the criminal and her being the judge, the jury, as well as the executioner, will give her the power to end this constant struggle. These questions can and will be answered in episode 6 of the series. So stay tuned for further updates.

