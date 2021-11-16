The Blacklist Season 9 Episode 5: Spoiler ALERT

On this week’s episode of ‘The Blacklist Season 9 Episode 5,’ Red and Dembe investigate the unusual murder of a renowned corporation. meantime, Cooper is having trouble recalling the events of earlier that evening. Charlene then discusses a death that prompts him to question whether or not he was responsible for it. In the recap, you will learn about even more exciting developments from episode 4. If you want to know all there is to know about episode 5, look no further!

‘Benjamin T. Okara’ is the title of season 9 of ‘The Blacklist.’ Reddington and Dembe’s current squabbles might be obliterated. In the six months after Liz’s death, Dembe quit Red and became an FBI agent. We may expect that to change in the next week or two, since nothing more has been announced.

Red and Dembe may confront difficulties in their next case demanding military knowledge since Dembe is now an FBI agent. Additionally, this might indicate that his family is losing faith in him because of his past mistakes. When it comes to their personal life, Cooper and Park are going to have a tough time putting things into perspective.

Adam McHenry, CEO of a company called Genocyte, was killed titled “The Avenging Angel.” Red and Dembe dispute who may have been responsible for McHenry’s death. In the face of a random girl’s insistence to discover her confession, he was thrown out of the window and killed. An avenging angel known as ‘Michael’ has been listed as a suspect by Red. Michael defies the rules to make good on his promise to restore stolen property.

Cooper, on the other hand, is having a hard time remembering what happened the night before. And to make matters stranger, upon awakening in an underground storage facility, he finds that his service weapon is missing one bullet. Charlene informs him that the individual she was worried about, Doug Koster, died as a result. Ressler, on the other hand, requests a hesitant Park to give up a urine sample for testing. Unfortunately, the test shows that she may have cancer.

Aram and Dembe keep an eye on Michael, the blacklister who is set to murder Derek Huntley, a wealthy man. He would pay a hospital to have his name at the top of the list of those awaiting a heart transplantation. A steelworker by the name of William Green was unable to undergo the procedure because of this. Michael intends to give Green Huntley’s intestines by extracting them from Huntley. Red murders Michael and transplants his heart into Green’s body towards the end of the film.