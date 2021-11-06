The ninth season of The Blacklist has premiered, and many have noticed a notable missing. In June 2021, Megan Boone confirmed her departure from the program. Boone left with a whimper, and many fans were surprised and unhappy. However, it makes sense for a major character for the program to continue into season 9. No one would watch if the protagonist was James Spader’s Red.

In Season 9, Liz Keen will join the cast of The Blacklist. In the foreground, Red and Liz are staring at something, with woods in the distance. As Red Reddington and Liz Keen, Sony Pictures Television cast James Spader and Megan Boone.

The Blacklist Season 9 had to take a new path.

The Blacklist has been for a long time, and things start to get a little stale after a while. A central mystery in the first season of “The Blacklist” was that of Red’s interest in Liz. People wanted to discover why Red was so attached to Liz, and they also loved and arrest crooks. Although this plot had been running for eight seasons, it began to wear thin.

Almost conclusively, Red’s identity was revealed in the season 8 conclusion of The Blacklist. That does not imply that fans do not wish to see this plot continue. Red’s relates to Liz have become tiresome to many viewers. In the end, the plot dragged on for too long. Is there a compelling plot for Season 9 of The Blacklist if Liz’s identity is revealed without key character?

The Blacklist Season 9 killed off Liz Keen for no apparent reason.

The ninth season of The Blacklist has to happen if Red or Liz were to be eliminated. Liz’s death would bring an end to the relationship, but it would still provide motivation for the other characters to continue their journey.

There is a noticeable change in emphasis on each character’s own sadness at Liz’s death. With the main character gone, the spotlight is now on the characters who are usually relegated to supporting roles.

Is ‘The Blacklist’ Season 9 losing viewers?

It is well-known Spader is a major draw for the show is the audience. Ending the series or destroying viewership by killing off Red would be disastrous. Season after season, the show’s ratings have progressively decreased. However, according to The Wrap, the season 9 opener of The Blacklist actually outperformed the season 8 finale.