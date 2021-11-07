The Book of Boba Fett: Emilia Clarke Returns As Qi’ra

Fans are eagerly awaiting the release of “The Book of Boba Fett” in December 2021 on the Disney + streaming service. Production of the series secretly started back in November last year, and we know little about the spin-off from “The Mandalorian”. Fortunately, the first trailer for “The Book of Boba Fett” was recently released.

The first scenes, probably only from the first two episodes of the likely 8 or 9 episode season, are also not very meaningful. However, a few small hints and fans are sure that ” Game of Thrones ” star Emilia Clarke will return as Qi’ra from “Solo: A Star Wars Story”.

Emilia Clarke in “The Book of Boba Fett”: Notes From The Trailer

Boba (Temuera Morrison) and Fennec Shand (Ming-Na Wen) meet a few guards with red clothes, red shields, and red weapons in the trailer. Since the series is about cartels and criminal syndicates, a parallel was quickly drawn here.

The scarlet colour is eponymous for the crime syndicate Crimson Dawn, which was introduced in “Solo: A Star Wars Story” and led by Darth Maul (Ray Park). It would fit the content of the new Disney+ series if Boba had to grapple with Crimson Dawn.

i’m confident after the events of war of the bounty hunters this is CRIMSON DAWN coming to settle the score with boba fett oh my GOD I CAN’T WAIT #TheBookofBobaFett pic.twitter.com/X8puhfXt5z — hay (@mcuwaititi) November 1, 2021

Emilia Clarke’s Return: This Is How It Continued For Qi’ra After “Solo”

Apart from the short scene in the trailer, it would make sense from a plot point of view to bring Qi’ra back. The character has not appeared in films or series since “Solo”, but her story continued in comics.

After Qi’ra has joined the crime syndicate Crimson Dawn under Maul at the end of “Solo”, she takes over the cartel after Maul’s death. She even meets Boba Fett in the “Star Wars” chronology between episodes V and VI and takes Han Solo, frozen in carbonite, from him.

Lucasfilm recently announced that it was interested in having her role appear in other productions. Since Boba Fett takes over the syndicate of Jabba the Hutt, which competes with Crimson Dawn, and Crimson Dawn still exists at the time of “The Book of Boba Fett”, overlapping criminal machinations are inevitable.

Qi’ra’s story in the comics goes up roughly until shortly before the “Return of the Jedi” events, around 12 years before “The Mandalorian”. Thus, all doors would be open to the show producers to continue the story as they please.