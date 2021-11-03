The Boondock Saints 3: Norman Reedus Returns With Confirmation Of The Third Film

Norman Reedus, known as Daryl Dixon from “The Walking Dead”, gets back together with Sean Patrick Flanery and Troy Duffy for the project. So the saga of the two Irish twins who practice vigilante justice is entering the next round. In 2009 the second part of the cult film was released.

The Boondock Saints 3 will be filmed next May. At this point, Flanery has finished his work on the set of “The Boys”, and “The Walking Dead” will be finished (for the time being) so that Reedus also has capacity again. Willem Dafoe will also take on the role of the policeman in this sequel, who admires the boys despite all illegality.

The Third Part Is About The Machinations Of A Politician

The upcoming movie will differ from its predecessor: the brothers have gotten older and are fresh out of prison. One wants to continue, the other stop. Director Duffy also indicated that the machinations of a fictional politician could be decisive for the story.

“Where we’re going is, the brothers are older. They are coming out into a brand new world that is not like the one they left. They are at odds. One wants to continue, and the other doesn’t. There’s a new enemy out there, not like the traditional ones they’ve faced. That’s the thing that is timely about this one.”

Despite moderate box office success at the time, the film has a large fan base and has thus achieved the status of a cult film. The makers of “The Boondock Saints” hope to expand the franchise, as more money is now available than then.

An exact release date has not yet been set. You can watch the current Season 11 of “The Walking Dead” on Disney + until then.

The Boondock Saints 3: Cast & Characters

As per the reports, Reedus and Flanery will be coming back in their roles for the third instalment of Boondock Saints. As of now, it is not confirmed whether the other original cast members, including Willen Dafoe, will make a return for the film,