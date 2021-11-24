The Boys Season 3 Release Date & Cast Explanation based on previous episodes!

The Amazon Prime Video superhero series revolves around a group of superhero vigilantes who aim to counter the Seven, a group of superheroes who start abusing their powers. The Seven is backed up by Vought International, a company that is as corrupt as the bad reviews of the show. The show is based on comic book series of the same name by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson.

If you are someone who got goosebumps just reading the headline of this article, then this piece of information is for you. As fans, we are waiting for the third season of the show created by Eric Kripke. Since the debut of its first season in July 2019, the show has turned out to be one of the most successful superhero shows, and this makes the fanbase of the TV show more excited for its third season.

The Boys Season 3: When Will It Release?

As we mentioned earlier, the first season of the superhero drama was released in July 2019. Following its success, Season 2 of the show premiered on October 9, 2020. The second season consisted of eight episodes, which had an average duration of 60 minutes.

Similar to the first two seasons, firstly it is expected that the third season will also feature 8 episodes with a runtime similar to that of before. The show was renewed for a third season in July 2020, during which the showrunner Eric Kripke confirmed the writing of the third season had started.

As of now it is being expected and assumed that the third season will release sometime in mid-2022, or late-2022, but it won’t be pushed to 2023.

The Boys Season 3: Is Filming Completed?

For fans who are worried about whether the show has passed over its production phase, we have a piece of good news. The third season of The Boys began its production and filming schedule on February 24, 2021, and the filming was officially wrapped on September 17, 2021. Here’s the tweet about the official announcement.

Now you have an update on Season 3! Stop sending your stan letters to our homes. pic.twitter.com/cX5nOvJ0oB — The Boys (@TheBoysTV) September 17, 2021

Moreover, due to its supreme fan following and the show emerging as a global phenomenon. Amazon gave greenlit to a spin-off for ‘The Boys’ in September 2021 that will reportedly revolve around a superhero college.

The Boys Season 3: Who’s In The Cast?

As expected the key cast members will be returning for the third season. These include: