The Chestnut Man Season 2: Expected Release Date, And Plot Details

Many fans of the show are wondering about the upcoming plot of the second chapter. Some critics believe that the authors will keep the main characters in the sequel, while others expect changes in the cast. However, the decisive role in the future of the show will be played by the creator of the bestseller, with whom the negotiations are underway.

The Chestnut Man Season 2: Is There A Release Date?

The dark Danish thriller, based on the work of the same name by Soren Svejstrup, has earned a lot of positive reviews from critics. It’s too early to talk about a sequel, but the project has every chance of acquiring a second chapter. Presumably, the release date of season 2 of the Chestnut Man will be around October 2022. Officially, the creators have not yet announced the renewal of the series for a second season. At the moment, representatives of Netflix are in talks with the author of the novel. We can only hope that the writer will agree to start creating a new script.

The Chestnut Man Season 2: Potential Plot

Recently, the Scandinavians have begun to present excellent thrillers to the audience. It is enough to recall The Bridge, The River, The Midnight Sun, and The One Who Kills to understand that Danish cinema is replete with high-quality action-packed films. It is still difficult to talk about the exact release date of all episodes of The Chestnut Man Season 2, but fans of the genre hope that the authors will develop a promising project.

In the center of the plot are detectives Nai Thulin and Mark Hess. They have to join forces to find a serial killer. Nai is raising her daughter alone, so she is going to change jobs immediately after the last case is closed. The partners have to find the killer of a young woman, near whom a doll was left.

A thread leads her colleagues to the house of a woman minister who has lost her daughter Christina. The offender who committed the murder has been serving time in prison for a long time. However, new evidence forces the detectives to convince themselves that Christina may be alive.

Some fans of the genre would like to know not only when the show Chestnut Man Season 2 will be released, but also the history of the creation of the first part of the thriller. It turns out that quite often a writer takes ideas for his future books, observing the most innocuous things.

Sveistrup created this bestseller after seeing his son and other kindergarten children make fakes while singing a song. Finding something eerie in a simple and unpretentious spectacle, the writer got down to business, creating another action-packed story.