The Ellen DeGeneres Show: Guest List for Final Season

The Ellen De Genres Show is all set for a grand finale after 19 seasons and the guests list of the finale is going to be no less grand. The final season will premiere on 13th September 2021 with some of your favorite superstar guests.

DeGeneres was engaged in many scandals before declaring the end of her long-running talk show, following claims that the set had a toxic work culture behind the scenes last year. Former workers allegedly voiced concerns about racism and sexual misconduct from producers, according to a Buzzfeed article issued in July of 2020.

“As you may have heard, this summer there were allegations of a toxic work environment at our show and then there was an investigation,” Ellen said in a Season 18 monologue were she announced the end of her talk show. “I take that very seriously and I want to say I am so sorry to the people that were affected … I take responsibility for what happens at my show.” Watch the full announcement down below.

List Of The Guests For Final Season

The series’ last episode will begin where it all began: with Jennifer Aniston, the first-ever guest star. It will be the Friends alum’s 23rd appearance on the show, showing her commitment to the longtime talk show host, Ellen DeGeneres. Jimmy Kimmel, the late-night host, may also make his 20th appearance on the season finale of The Ellen Show. There will also be an interview with Kim Kardashian. Tiffany Haddish, Imagine Dragons, Melissa McCarthy, Sean “Diddy” Combs, Julianne Moore, and Melissa Etheridge are among the new season’s A-list guests.

Since DeGeneres revealed in May that season 19 would be the show’s final season, fans have been prepping for this. According to DeGeneres, who spoke with The Hollywood Reporter said, “When you’re a creative person, you constantly need to be challenged—and as great as this show is, and as fun, as it is, it’s just not a challenge anymore.” Although viewers were taken aback by the announcement that The Ellen DeGeneres Show will be ending, Stephen “tWitch” Boss, the show’s in-house DJ, stated that he predicted the last season. In an exclusive interview with E! News in June, he stated,…

“she announced three years ago that she signed on for three more years”. “So I felt that she was going to stay true to that. It actually didn’t come as a surprise because she had already said it, you know?” The show has released a trailer for the new season, which features a look back at some of the show’s most memorable moments throughout the years. George Clooney, Justin Timberlake, Julia Roberts, and Michelle Obama are just a handful of the 4.000 guests that have sat down with Ellen over the previous two decades shown in the footage.

The video also mentions the “nearly half a billion” (dollars) that have been given away over the years, as well as the “countless lives” that have been changed. “You’ve changed my life,” says “one grateful host” at the end of the video.

The Ellen DeGeneres Show is nearing the end of its run. Beginning Monday, September 13, DeGeneres will return for her 19th and last season on the daytime talk show. Follow us for more.

