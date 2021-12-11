The Expanse Season 6 Is The Last? What We Know?

The science fiction series ” The Expanse ” is based on the book series of the same name by James SA Corey. The book series should end with a ninth volume, but the Amazon Prime Video series will end after season 6. Or maybe not?

“The Expanse” Season 6 is based on the sixth volume of the novel, “Babylons Assche”, but the novella “Strange Dogs”, known as Volume 6.5, is also woven into the plot of the series. On the one hand, this serves to answer more questions. But also to “indicate a future”.

Showrunner Naren Shankar speaks in an interview with US magazine Entertainment Weekly about the end of his series. He points to further seasons: “By […] integrating the novel ‘Strange Dogs’, which I love, into the season, we are given the opportunity to touch on ideas and answer some questions […] “.

“It allows us both to give some answers, but also to ask some questions that will hopefully point to a future that you know is Books 7, 8 and 9,” explains Shankar.

It is not unlikely that the series will be saved from being canceled. After all, the first three seasons were produced by US broadcaster Syfy and then discontinued before Amazon Prime Video acted as a savior in need. Is it now Netflix’s turn?

Detective Joe Miller and Captain Jim Holden search for Julie Mao in “The Expanse” and uncover the greatest conspiracy of all time. Syfy showed the first three seasons of the series based on the book series of the same name by Daniel Abraham and Ty Franck. In 2018, Amazon took over the series and released a fourth season. The Amazon series “The Expanse” transports you 200 years into the future. Detective Joe Miller and Captain Jim Holden are on board the Rocinante to find a missing young woman, Julie Mao.