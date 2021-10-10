The Expanse Season 6 Release Date, Trailer, Cast, Plot And Spoiles

Finally, it’s happening!! The Expanse season 6 will be available to us soon to binge-watch.

As soon as the first episode of The Expanse season 1 was aired in 2015, it immediately caught the audience’s eyes. After which, everyone eagerly waited for the release of further seasons. Now it’s been 6 years, but the craze of The Expanse is still the same. And now, when the release date of season 6 is announced, everyone is excited and curious.

If you are also curious about the release of season 6, you’ve come to the right place. We’ll discuss everything relevant to The Expanse season 6, including- release date, trailer, cast, plot.

The Expanse Season 6 Release Date

During the Virtual panel at Fresh York Comic-Con of The Expanse, Amazon Prime Video has released the trailer of Season 6 of The Expanse, as well as a release date for the show’s last season.

The show’s release date is said to be on December 10, with new episodes airing every Friday until January 14, 2022. The total no. of episodes will be 6.

You can watch the trailer here:

The Cast of The Expanse Season 6

The major cast of season 6 includes:

Steven Strait as James Holden

Wes Chatham as Amos Burton

Frankie Adams as Bobbie Draper

Nadine Nicole as Clarissa Mao

Jasa Chase-Owens as Filip Inaros

Dominique Tipper as Naomi Nagata

Keon Alexander as Marco Inaros

Shohreh Aghdashloo as Chrisjen Avasarala

Cara Gee as Camina Drummer

José Z úñiga as Bull

The plot of The Expanse season 6

It is based on James S.A. Corey’s book series of the same name. The plot of The Expanse is set in the future when Humanity has colonized the Solar System.

In the season 5 finale, we saw a gathering of Martian dissidents in the remote system of Laconia. However, Admiral Sauveterre’s ship was assaulted by the strange aliens who had wiped out the equally mysterious Protomolecule creators.

Amazon Prime released the official synopsis of season 6, which is as follows:

“The sixth and final season of The Expanse picks up with the solar system at war, as Marco Inaros and his Free Navy continue to launch devastating asteroid attacks on Earth and Mars. As the tensions of war and shared loss threaten to pull the crew of the Rocinante apart, Chrisjen Avasarala makes a bold move and sends former Martian Marine Bobbie Draper on a secret mission that could turn the tide of the conflict. Meanwhile, in the Belt, Drummer and what’s left of her family are on the run after betraying Marco. And on a distant planet beyond the Rings, a new power begins to rise.”

After a long wait, finally, The Expanse is near its conclusion. As stated by showrunners, season 6 is going to be the final season. The release date of the show is December 10, with 6 episodes. With so many new plots and conclusions, season 6 will be a blast.

