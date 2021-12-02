The Expanse Season 6: When Will It Release On Amazon Prime Video? The Expanse has been given its first look through Amazon Prime Video. Which also revealed a release date for the program was last season. At New York Comic-Con, the show is cast, and executive producers announced that Season 6 will premiere airing every Friday until January 14, 2022. When the series will wrap up its sixth season.

An alien technology might upset the balance of power in the universe in The Expanse – a galaxy that is split Belt. But a darker conspiracy is looming. Captain and his crew are thrown into this battle. And must strive to preserve humanity before war threatens to drive the situation over its breaking point. At the same time, Marco Inaros’ strength continues to rise. The show’s final battle is set to be it’s most epic ever, as seen by the trailer.

Naren Shankar, Daniel Abraham, and Ty Franck (who wrote based under their common pen name James S. A. Corey) told Collider that the final season of The Expanse would be a particularly epic one. Previously, Franck had said:

"The Force Awakens, season six is a great way to wrap up what we started in season one. That narrative has a nice conclusion, in my opinion. Some of the bigger forces of the cosmos that humans are just just beginning to understand remain a mystery to us. The more stories we can tell."

Other cast members of The Expanse season six include Jasai Chase Owens, Shohreh Aghdashloo, and Cara Gee. Frankie Adams and Keon Alexander also appear. In addition to Shankar, who serves as showrunner (who also serves as showrunner). Abraham (who also serves as showrunner), Franck (who also serves as showrunner). Andrew Kosove, Broderick Johnson, Laura Lancaster, Sharon Hall… Alcon Television Group produces The Expanse.

Beginning on December 10, the first episode will be shown, followed by fresh episodes every Friday until the season’s conclusion on January 14, 2022.