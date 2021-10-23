The Flash Season 8 Release Date, Cast and New Trailer

The series’ graphic novel format will be continued in the eighth season. The Flash Season 8 could be the next big thing in the series storyline. One of the graphic books will introduce a new adversary who is “a pretty nasty person,” according to Wallace, and when he appears, “we might dip our toes into the world of horror and the supernatural.” Joe West will “get a tremendously new perspective on life, and it will lead him to a very major choice,” Wallace revealed in September 2021.

Wallace also stated that Iris’ time sickness will be addressed after the event “Armageddon” will be “a massive, huge aspect of the entire season, and it will take the entire season to fix it.” And this will have a significant impact on Barry and Iris’ marriage and relationship.”

Barry Allen / The Flash actor Grant Gustin returns in the title role. Candice Patton and Danielle Panabaker were still “negotiating new deals to return” in May 2021, therefore it was unknown if they would return. Both actresses, as well as Jesse L. Martin, signed contracts a month later. Cecile Horton is played by Danielle Nicolet once again.

The Flash Season 8 Cast

Season 8 of The Flash will premiere with a five-episode event titled “Armageddon,” starring Javicia Leslie as Batwoman, Brandon Routh as The Atom, Cress Williams as Black Lightning, Chyler Leigh as Sentinel, Kat McNamara as Mia Queen, and Osric Chau as Ryan Choi, as well as villains Eobard Thawne/Reverse-Flash and Damien Darhk, respectively.

Showrunner Eric Wallace stated that Barry Allen / The Flash would become “the most confident, extremely powerful, secure team leader” as a result of the season’s actions. The series would then return to Barry and Iris West-romance, Allen’s Wallace said.

Wallace went on to say that numerous relationships would be explored and strengthened in the season, including Joe West and Cecile Horton’s, and that Kristen Kramer and August Heart might return.

The Flash Season 8 Release Date

The CW will air the season on November 16, 2021. The Flash follows the Speed Force-enabled Barry Allen. His pals defend Central City from supervillain attacks and other potentially catastrophic occurrences on The CW’s The Flash. Team Flash will return for a second season in late 2021.

The series has constantly proven to be a major hit for the network. Barry grouped up with his partner, Iris, their future children Bart and Nora, Jay Garrick, and the actual manifestation of the Speed Force to take on Godspeed in The Flash’s Season 7 finale.

Nora and Bart elected to stay in the present time after defeating the enemy and imprisoning him in Iron Heights, while Barry and Iris reaffirmed their vows.

The Flash: What to expect?

Following Godspeed’s defeat, however, not everything is perfect. To aid in the defeat of the wicked speedster, Barry resurrected his archenemy, the Reverse-Flash. After escaping after the last battle, the Reverse-Flash is expected to play a major role in Season 8.

In addition, numerous new villains are expected to debut, including a big new nemesis from the “world of horror and the occult,” according to rumors.

The Flash Season 8 Trailer Hints Armageddon

The released trailer of The Flash season 8 was particularly made for an arc named Armageddon. Yes, you read it, Armageddon will be coming in The Flash. The very first trailer of the coming 5 episodes event shows that Barry and Despero face each other and Allen get threatened by Despero. The trailer opens with a wide shot showing the amazing city and Barry running and leaving everything behind.

Looks like everyone is geared up to watch the new season of Flash. Let’s see what fans have to say about it, please comment below on your thoughts.

