The Last of Us: Nick Offerman Confirmed! Here’s What You Should Know

The video game “The Last of Us” is coming to HBO as a live series. After set pictures for important scenes of the video game were released, another actor became known.

The American broadcaster HBO is implementing the popular video game series “The Last of Us” as a live-action series. In an interview with “Game of Thrones” star Murray Bartlett, the actor accidentally betrayed a colleague who had hitherto been kept secret.

The actor, whom Bartlett didn’t quite voluntarily reveal, is Nick Offerman (” Fargo “). In an interview with The Guardian, the actor mentioned the previously unknown name. “It’s going to be an epic series – but wonderfully human and intimate. We shot it in Calgary. I played many of my scenes with Nick Offerman. The shoot was with him Great.”

The Last of Us series: Is There A Release Date?

There is no release date for “The Last of Us” yet. The series is expected to appear at the end of 2022, but no later than spring 2023 on US broadcaster HBO and its in-house streaming service HBO Max.

It is not yet known whether the series will also appear on TV or on Netflix, but it is unlikely.

The Last of Us Series: Do We Have A Trailer?

There is currently no trailer for the series. As soon as something changes, you will find it here. New pictures and videos of the shooting have just been published. They show Joel and Ellie exploring the campus.

Pedro Pascal (Joel) and Bella Ramsey (Ellie) filming #TheLastofUs. Our favorite duo ❤ pic.twitter.com/7laZ0mUnWG — The Last of Us Updates (@TheLastofUsNews) November 24, 2021

Towards the end of the game, Joel and Ellie arrive at the University of Eastern Colorado. They believe the Fireflies are stationed there, but they soon discover that the Fireflies have abandoned this location and moved their activities to Salt Lake City. As they make their way through the campus, however, they find that it is not nearly as deserted as they initially thought.

The Last of Us Series: Will There Be Seasons 2 And 3?

Since “The Last of Us” season 1 has not yet been shot, it is not yet possible to say whether there will be a season 2 and 3. HBO will certainly wait for the view numbers before deciding on further seasons.