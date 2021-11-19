The Marvel Cinematic Universe ‘ DOCTOR STRANGE 2 ‘ Release Date , Cast Latest update You need to Know

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is going from strength to strength with Phase 4, and Doctor Strange 2, called Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, brings everything together. The follow-up film will combine storyline elements from Loki, WandaVision, and Spider-Man: No Way Home to create a tale that could be even bigger than Avengers: Endgame. But there’s no need to feel rushed.

Doctor Strange 2, starring Benedict Cumberbatch and directed by the renowned Sam Raimi, is arguably one of the most anticipated MCU films of Phase 4. The script for the film was co-written by Jade Bartlett and Michael Waldron, the screenwriter of Loki. Based on what we’ve heard about it, Doctor Strange 2 appears to be setting the foundation for all future MCU efforts. Read on throughout the information thus far, containing release dates, narrative, characters, and much more.

Is There a Doctor Strange 2 Trailer?

Marvel’s teaser for Doctor Strange 2 has yet to be released, but fans should expect it around the end of 2021 or the beginning of 2022. Since this film is claimed to be tied to Spider-Man: No Way Home, the teaser will most probably be published after that picture’s release in December 2021.

When Is the Doctor Strange 2 Release Date?

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is planned to visit the cinema in the United States on March 25, 2022. The sequel was expected to be released on May 7, 2021.

These ambitions, like most movie timetables, were interrupted by the COVID-19 epidemic. Doctor Strange 2 was moved back twice through November 5, 2021, and again to November 5, 2018, with Eternals occupying the November slot.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness cast

Benedict Cumberbatch as Doctor Stephen Strange

Elizabeth Olsen as Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch

Chiwetel Ejiofor as Karl Mordo

Benedict Wong as Wong

Rachel McAdams as Christine Palmer

Xochitl Gomez as America Chavez

Cumberbatch, Ejiofor, Wong, and McAdams all return from the first film in their respective roles.

Cumberbatch was last seen in Avengers: Endgame, and he will have a prominent part in Spider-Man: No Way Home. In Shang-Chi, Wong made a few cameo cameos, and he’ll do the same in No Way Home.

Ejiofor returned as the villainous Mordo and was last seen in the post-credits scene of Doctor Strange. Strange’s old mentor would have been on the quest for other sorcerers and magically endowed humans, intending to strip them of their abilities if he thought them unworthy, but there’s no clue on how his narrative would conclude.

In the film, Olsen will portray the Scarlet Witch opposite Cumberbatch, and she will play a significant role in the storyline (more on this later).

So far, Gomez (The Baby-Sitter Club) has been announced as America Chavez, who trades by the alias Miss America.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness plot: what’s it about?

If this is correct, it confirms that Mordo (friend-turned-enemy) will cause major issues for Strange. And, to be fair, given how Doctor Strange ended with Mordo having turned on his compatriot’s sorcerers, that much has been already predicted. Wanda, on the other hand, maybe the “friend-turned-enemy,” although that she and Strange haven’t had any on-screen interaction in the films, so she isn’t technically an “old pal.”

The portion about “unspeakable wickedness” is a little more perplexing. We still don’t know who the main antagonist in Doctor Strange 2 will be. It’s someone with connections to the multiverse. Is it possible that it’s Mephisto? Is Kang the Conqueror as a real person? Scarlet Witch herself, perhaps?

Kang is unlikely to feature in Doctor Strange 2 because he’ll also be a prominent villain in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. There are always a lot of alternatives. After all, Strange has a slew of adversaries in the comics, and any of them may appear in the film.

Wanda’s journey throughout the film is a little more defined. WandaVision finished with a clear message: she hopes to find her children. Even though the children were not biologically hers, she nevertheless loves them and desires them again. Wanda had a complete breakdown and defied reality when she was removed from her children in the comics. As a result, there’s a chance she’ll find up playing the villain without even realizing it.

So much intrigue! Luckily, we’ll get a glimpse of Strange before even the sequel in Spider-Man: No Way Home. Hopefully, that presentation will provide some explanation. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness guarantees to have been a humble opinion adventure of colossal proportions, no matter where the storyline takes us.